A few months on and we’re still recovering from the end of BBC’s The Split. Over the years, the drama not only brought us plotlines on love, life and, of course, divorce, but it also built up a loyal army of viewers who now have a The Split-shaped hole in their viewing schedule. While the drama ended beautifully, we’ve been eagerly awaiting news of any spin-offs. Series creator Abi Morgan has certainly kept us wondering – based on some of her previous comments – on the future of the series, but her sights are now firmly fixed on a brand-new series – and it’s based on her own bestselling book, This Is Not A Pity Memoir.

Upon its release this May, stars such as Carey Mulligan, Meryl Streep and Caitlin Moran heralded the book as a true sensation. And now, it’s getting the TV series treatment with the help of Sister, the same production company behind The Split. Here’s everything we know about This Is Not A Pity Memoir’s TV adaptation so far.

This Is Not A Pity Memoir is being adapted as a TV series with the team behind BBC's The Split.

What is the plot of This Is Not A Pity Memoir? As previously mentioned, this book has made some serious waves since its release last month. It’s become a go-to read for book clubs everywhere, not least because it’s everything it sets out to be – not a book filled with pity and sorrow but of love and hope. The autobiographical book follows Abi on one morning in June as she goes about her daily tasks: she has a to-do list, drops her kids at school, gets coffee and goes to work. But when she returns home, she finds Jacob, her partner of 20 years, lying on the bathroom floor. But that’s not all this book is about because as the synopsis says: “This is not a pity memoir. It’s about meeting your person. And crazed late night Google trawls. It’s about the things you wished you’d said to the person that matters then wildly over-sharing with the barista who doesn’t know you at all. It’s about sushi and the wrong shoes and the moments you want to shout ‘cut’. It’s about the silence when you are lost in space and the importance of family and parties and noise. “It’s the difference between surviving and living. It’s a reminder that, even in the worst times, there is light ahead. It’s a love story.” The book quickly went on to become a Sunday Times bestseller and some of the praise includes Meryl Streep stating it is “Breathtaking… this book is a gift” and author Kit De Waal describing it as “a mash-up of all the things I love in a book … a testament to kindness, stickability and enduring love”. While the TV series plotline hasn’t been confirmed, we’re confident it’ll stick close to the book; Morgan is at the helm of the production, after all.

Abi Morgan is bringing her affirming book This Is Not A Pity Memoir to the small screen.

Who will star in This Is Not A Pity Memoir? No casting details have been announced but we do know that the behind-the-scenes talent is enough to get us excited for this new series. Not only do we have Bafta and Emmy award-winning Morgan adapting, directing and executive producing This Is Not A Pity Memoir but producer Sister has also snapped up the rights to the book also. Sister has already collaborated with Morgan for three seasons of The Split – and brought us standout drama Chernobyl – so we already know this strong working bond has produced some acclaimed dramas.

You may also like ITV is adapting acclaimed novel I Love You But I’ve Chosen Darkness for a new TV series

What has been said about This Is Not A Pity Memoir? Sister co-founder and chief creative officer Jane Featherstone said of the new collaboration: “Abi has such an extraordinary gift for words, so while it should be absolutely no surprise that her memoir is such a beautiful and powerful book, it still stunned me. “We’ve worked together for many years but her incredible strength in these last few, very challenging ones, has been deeply inspirational.” Speaking about the new series, Abi Morgan said: “Working with Jane and Sister over the last few tumultuous years, they have been my running partners, given a unique bird’s eye view on the unfolding drama. “As producers of some of the best film and television out there, there is no one else I would trust to help bring the deeply personal This Is Not A Pity Memoir to the screen.”

You may also like Netflix’s One Day: This Is Going To Hurt’s Ambika Mod just joined the cast of this exciting new Netflix adaptation

When and where will This Is Not A Pity Memoir be available to watch? While we know that Sister has optioned the rights to Morgan’s memoir, no broadcaster has currently been attached to the production at this stage of development. We’ll be sure to update you as soon as we know more.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy