This Is Us has captivated viewers with its tear-inducing storylines, in-depth explorations of family and some emotional plot twists. Well, it looks like we’re about to get another dose of all of those things very soon. That’s right, the final season is very nearly upon us.

First hitting our screens in 2016, the NBC drama has become a hit success and now, after six seasons, is reaching its end.

Starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley as the immediate Pearson family, the multi award-winning drama has chronicled each character’s unique personal struggles, as well as the overcoming of trauma they’ve faced as a family.

The new series will air in January and we’ve finally been given a first look at the emotional final season. Here’s everything we know so far.