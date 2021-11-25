This Is Us season six: the first look images and trailer for the emotional family drama are here
Having first aired back in 2016, This Is Us is reaching its conclusion in the sixth and final season. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming series so far.
This Is Us has captivated viewers with its tear-inducing storylines, in-depth explorations of family and some emotional plot twists. Well, it looks like we’re about to get another dose of all of those things very soon. That’s right, the final season is very nearly upon us.
First hitting our screens in 2016, the NBC drama has become a hit success and now, after six seasons, is reaching its end.
Starring Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley as the immediate Pearson family, the multi award-winning drama has chronicled each character’s unique personal struggles, as well as the overcoming of trauma they’ve faced as a family.
The new series will air in January and we’ve finally been given a first look at the emotional final season. Here’s everything we know so far.
What will This Is Us season six be about?
Season five was an emotional rollercoaster, both on and off the screen: Covid-19 led to a delayed start in filming and the series was shortened by two episodes. That didn’t really matter though as the drama still went down a storm with fans.
We watched as Uncle Nicky finally got a backstory, saw Toby lose his job (and navigate that changing dynamic between him and Kate), Randall learning more about his past and Kevin, rather unexpectedly, starting a family with Madison.
The finale was supposed to see Kevin and Madison getting married, but as many fans anticipated, the wedding never came to pass. Madison decided she deserved more and called off the wedding to Kevin, who in a dramatic scene, couldn’t quite vocalise that he loves her.
Many other sweet moments transpire throughout the finale of season five but in true This Is Us fashion, the big plot twist came in the last few minutes where it was revealed that Kate and Toby are no longer together. In fact, we saw her preparing to marry her colleague/boss/new fiancée Phillip.
The new season will likely pick up where that finale left off, with all of our jaws naturally on the floor.
Of course, the final season will hone in on Rebecca’s (played by Mandy Moore) advancing Alzheimer’s storyline. Speaking to Deadline, the actor revealed: “I think we all sort of understand where that’s headed.”
She also added: “I know that it will be handled with care and consideration, and grace and respect, in the way that I think we handle all difficult subjects on the show. I don’t know exactly how we’re going to see that unfold though, specifically. But I do know that it’s going to be pretty devastating, as the disease is devastating.”
In the same interview, Moore confirmed that we’ll also be given further insight into the history of Rebecca and Miguel’s (played by Jon Huertas) relationship.
As for the other family members, we’ll most likely be exploring Randall and Kevin’s past and futures too. We will also be given some (much-needed) clarity around Kate’s relationship breakdown with Toby after he took a new job in San Francisco in the last series. In an interview with Deadline, Chrissy Metz said: “I think what we’ll get to see is those five years in between [the present and flash-forwards], and how it’s sort of beginning, middle, end with Kate and Toby. I’m really intrigued about that and how it starts to really dissolve.”
Who will star in This Is Us season six?
The Pearson family will, of course, be returning for the sixth and final season. Series regulars Moore, Brown, Metz and Hartley will all be returning to our screens alongside Susan Kelechi Watson (who plays Randall’s wife Beth), Chris Sullivan (who plays Kate’s now ex-husband Toby) and Huertas (who plays Miguel).
Ventimiglia, who stars as Jack, will also be leading the cast as we’re set to see even more emotional flashbacks.
Chris Geere, following that season five finale twist, has also been confirmed as a series regular.
Is this the final season of This Is Us?
Unfortunately, yes. As This Is Us creator Dan Fogleman tweeted:
Is there a trailer for This Is Us season six?
NBC sure know how to tease us and in preparation for their full-length trailer, they’ve treated us to a teaser. Although it’s less than 20 seconds long, it’s enough to get us reaching for the tissues.
Fans are reminded of past tear-jerker moments from the series and features a present-day Rebecca as she continues to struggle with Alzheimer’s. You can watch it here:
Is there a release date for This Is Us season six?
This Is Us season six will be airing on NBC on 4 January. Considering all seasons and episodes have been released thus far on Amazon Prime Video for UK viewers, it’s likely we’ll be able to watch the series via Prime.
This Is Us seasons 1-5 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now.
Images: Ron Batzdorff/NBC