Now, having first aired back in 2016, the six-season series has finally reached its conclusion, and while we knew the final episode would be a rollercoaster, it surprised many with how “perfect” it actually was. The final episode scored its highest-ever viewer rating upon airing, and it’s no surprise. If there’s one thing This Is Us fans are, it’s loyal.

This Is Us: the season six finale is now available to watch on Disney+.

Fans have been taking to social media in droves to comment on the ending of the series, commend the actors and wallow in the misery of the hit series ending. More importantly, though, many have been using the opportunity to reflect on what the series has taught them. Here are some of the highlights.

At its core, This Is Us is a series about relatable, quiet family moments and not high-octane drama:



Life really is all about cherishing those smaller, intimate moments:



And it’s the small things that matter the most:



Contrary to popular belief, there’s no timeline that we must all follow in life:



This Is Us forces a lot of us to think introspectively about our own lives and our place in the world:



To cherish the older people in our lives, especially our grandparents:



And to simply appreciate the point we’re at in all of our lives:



As a series in general, though, the finale underlined the fact that This Is Us was really always about Rebecca:

And as well as highlighting how healthy processing major emotions can be, it also underlined something that isn’t always represented on TV – male affection:

Simply put, This Is Us couldn’t have ended on a more perfect note:

And we know we’ll have a This Is Us-shaped hole in our viewing schedules but that’s what boxset re-watches are for, right?

The series finale of This Is Us and previous seasons are available to watch now on Disney+ in the UK.



Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy