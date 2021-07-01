Channel 4 have confirmed that the second season of Aisling Bea’s honest, warm and downright hilarious comedy-drama This Way Up will be returning to our screens later this month. In a tweet published on the official Channel 4 press account, the broadcaster revealed that the first episode of season two would air on Wednesday 14 July at 10pm, and that the full series boxset will be available to watch on All4 following the airing of the first episode. Announcing the news on her personal Twitter alongside an image of season two’s official poster, Bea added: “I fell apart, but you’d never know. Here’s the poster! #ThisWayUp series two will be out July 14th in the UK & Ireland to watch at 10PM, with the wholeeeee series dropping online that night!”

Elsewhere, the show’s US broadcaster Hulu released an official trailer for season two, which gives us a taste of what we can expect from the new series. Throughout the clip we see Aine continuing to navigate life post-rehab, as she complains about her “piece of shit boyfriend” – aka, the pile of stuff on the side of her bed “where a person should be” – and considers starting a teaching business with her boss, James (Ekow Quartey). We also see her navigate the potential beginnings of a relationship with Richard (Tobias Menzies), after season one saw the pair in the midst of a will-they-won’t-they type situation.

The clip also shows Aine’s sister Shona (Sharon Horgan) preparing to get married to her fiancé, Vish (Aasif Mandvi) – but again, all isn’t as it seems. Last season, we saw Shona steal a kiss with her business partner, Charlotte (Indira Varma). And despite preparations beginning for her wedding, it seems she isn’t quite ready to let go of that relationship just yet. “You have to show in life if you’re either in or you’re out, and I’m out. In! I’m in,” she can be heard telling Aine during a trip to an infrared sauna. As the trailer comes to a close, we see the sisters dealing with the ins and outs of day-to-day life, from sex and dating to work and their own relationship. “We’re all just out here trying, aren’t we,” Aine can be heard saying. “And sometimes, what you want to do is… scream.”

This Way Up season 2 will follow Aine as she tries to leave her time in rehab behind.

Season two’s official synopsis, which was released by Channel 4 when it was announced that the show would be returning at the end of last year, also hints at the kind of plot points we’ll see unfold throughout the new series. “Aine’s starting to leave her time in rehab behind and live less cautiously, which may not be entirely wise,” it reads. “Will she and Richard make a cheeky go of it? Or continue to exist in the odd tension of the employer-employee dynamic? Or is emotional risk the ‘sexy’ bit?”

The official synopsis continues: “At the end of series one we saw Shona newly engaged after Vish’s proposal, despite sharing a stolen kiss with business partner, Charlotte. How will Charlotte and Shona manage running a new business together after that kiss? Will Shona be able to go through with marrying Vish? Planning a wedding? Can she tell him what happened? Is there anything more to tell?” If one thing’s for sure, it’s that This Way Up season two has a lot to unpack – and we can’t wait to see what Aine and Shona get up to when the show hits screens later this month. The first episode of This Way Up season 2 airs on Channel 4 at 10pm on Wednesday 14 July

