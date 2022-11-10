Three Mothers, Two Babies And A Scandal is a truly shocking documentary

Three Mothers, Two Babies And A Scandal will unpack the extraordinary story of the first major scandal of the internet age.
Famously dubbed the ‘cash for babies’ scandal by the tabloid press, the story of how Welsh couple Judith and Alan Kilshaw paid $12,000 to adopt twin baby girls from the US was splashed all over the headlines in the early 2000s.
Now, some two decades later, every twist in the tale (and believe us when we say there are twists aplenty) will be explored in a new three-part documentary series for Amazon Prime Video.
Here’s what you need to know about Three Mothers, Two Babies And A Scandal.
What is Three Mothers, Two Babies And A Scandal all about?
When the world learned that the aforementioned Kilshaws had paid a young American mother, Tranda, for her twin babies, global outrage ensued. But then a second couple came forward – Richard and Vickie Allen, from California – who claimed the twins were actually their children, and that they had been kidnapped from their home.
You may also like
The 16 best Amazon Prime Video original series of all time
“From an appearance on The Oprah Winfrey Show to Judith Kilshaw’s face splashed on a tabloid front page, under the headline, ‘Is This The Most Hated Woman in Britain?’, the women were everywhere,” reads the official synopsis for the must-watch documentary, which was produced by an all-female team.
“Everyone had an opinion. In this new series, Prime Video will give viewers the full story, filling in the gaps in order to present them with an unbiased view of the facts.”
What are people saying about Three Mothers, Two Babies And A Scandal?
Blending archive footage and interviews with the three women at the centre of the scandal, Three Mothers, Two Babies And A Scandal promises to allow Judith, Tranda and Vickie to finally tell their story in their own words.
Nicole Kleeman, MD of Firecrest Films, says: “This is an extraordinary, transatlantic tale about the wild west of the internet in its infancy and the lengths three women went to – and the price they paid – in the name of motherhood.
“We’re honoured to have had the opportunity to meet the women at the centre of it and tell their fascinating story.”
When will Three Mothers, Two Babies And A Scandal become available for streaming?
The series will drop on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 18 November.
Images: Prime Video/Getty
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.
Recommended by Kayleigh Dray
TV
The 16 best Amazon Prime Video original series of all time
Life
Don’t F**k With Cats: the real problem with the true crime series that everyone is talking about
Film
Netflix’s Matilda, starring the one and only Stephen Graham, looks beyond brilliant
TV
Riches is ITV’s major new drama, and we have your *exclusive* first look…