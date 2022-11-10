Three Mothers, Two Babies And A Scandal is a truly shocking documentary

Famously dubbed the ‘cash for babies’ scandal by the tabloid press, the story of how Welsh couple Judith and Alan Kilshaw paid $12,000 to adopt twin baby girls from the US was splashed all over the headlines in the early 2000s.

Now, some two decades later, every twist in the tale (and believe us when we say there are twists aplenty) will be explored in a new three-part documentary series for Amazon Prime Video.

Here’s what you need to know about Three Mothers, Two Babies And A Scandal.

What is Three Mothers, Two Babies And A Scandal all about?

When the world learned that the aforementioned Kilshaws had paid a young American mother, Tranda, for her twin babies, global outrage ensued. But then a second couple came forward – Richard and Vickie Allen, from California – who claimed the twins were actually their children, and that they had been kidnapped from their home.