When a new Stephen King adaptation is announced, we know we’re going to be in for a treat – and a thrill. Following the previous success of It and It: Chapter Two, the latest of King’s classic novels to be adapted for the big screen, Firestarter, was announced in late May. This isn’t the first time the novel has been brought to our screens, a very young Drew Barrymore starred in a film adaptation in 1984. However, this fresh take will be brought to us by horror masters Blumhouse and Universal Pictures, directed by Keith Thomas (The Vigil) and with a script from Scott Teems (Halloween Kills).

Drew Barrymore in the original 1984 adaptation of Stephen King's The Firestarter

You may also like Fear Street trilogy: RL Stine’s iconic teen horror books have been given a very adult makeover for Netflix

This new version has been in the works since 2017 but has only recently announced a cast that includes Zac Efron, who portrayed serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and Fear the Walking Dead’s Michael Greyeyes. Now, we have a first look at the film’s lead, 11-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong who will play Charlie McGee, a young girl who realises she has pyrokinetic abilities. Despite her young age, Armstrong has previously starred in It: Chapter Two and American Horror Story, so it seems she’s well-versed in acting out chilling tales.

First look at Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Charlie McGee in Firestarter

You may also like Stephen King fans, we’re finally getting a horror movie based on this never-before-adapted book

Efron will play Andy, Charlie’s father, while Greyeyes will play John Rainbird, a hitman hired by the government to find and capture Charlie to study and use her powers.

Former Disney star Zac Efron portrayed serial killer Ted Bundy in 2019 - and has joined the cast of thriller The Firestarter

You may also like Best Horror films and series on Netflix

As the full synopsis explains: “Firestarter tells the story of Andy and Charlie McGee, a father and daughter who are forced to go on the run when they start being hunted by a government agency known as The Shop. Because of a drug trial he was in as a college student, Andy has the power to “push” people, which is to say that he can alter a person’s perspective of reality to suit his purposes. His wife, Vicky, was also in the experiment (becoming telepathic as a result) and they wind up passing their psychic powers down to their child. The gift that Charlie possesses, however, is the ability to start fires with her mind, and with enough concentration she could potentially crack the world in half.”

You may also like Lisey’s Story trailer: Julianne Moore stars in the next terrifying Stephen King adaptation

Though the film lacks a release date as of yet, production on Firestarter began last month. We’ll keep you updated with all the latest developments. And if you can’t wait for your horror fix, another Stephen King adaptation, mini-series Lisey’s Story, a “psychological romance thriller” starring Julianne Moore is being released on 4 June.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy