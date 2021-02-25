Netflix’s Tiger King is, let’s face it, the show that defined the first coronavirus lockdown of 2020. Over a matter of days, the true crime series became the number one most-watched title in the UK and US, and also became something of a viral talking point, with many taking to Twitter to share their reactions to the show. The main source of their conversation, other than whether or not Florida tiger sanctuary-owner Carole Baskin actually murdered her husband? (Spoiler: she didn’t).

Why, it was how much they loved Joseph Maldonado-Passage – better known as Joe Exotic.

During the first lockdown, Joe Exotic (aka the Tiger King) was all anyone was talking about.

As detailed in the documentary, which directors Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin filmed over the course of five years, the gay, polygamist zookeeper from Oklahoma is currently serving 22 years for ordering a hit on his nemesis, Baskin, and multiple animal-rights violations (including the killing of five baby tigers). Still, though, the world fell hard for Exotic and his larger-than-life personality. His eccentric music videos began trending on YouTube, his oh-so-unforgettable quotes were turned into memes and printed on T-shirts, and some even began campaigning for his early release from prison. Why? Well, perhaps because, as Louis Theroux himself put it, “[Joe’s] ridiculousness was endearing rather than annoying… maybe because he seemed neither to be hiding many of his misdeeds nor to take himself too seriously, not to mention that his emotional volatility – laughter, tears, kindness, paranoia, all in quick succession – inclined me to be a little protective of him.”

Is it any wonder, then, that Netflix has secured the rights to a second season of Tiger King? Here’s what you need to know. What’s the synopsis for Tiger King season two? So far, Netflix has yet to confirm any firm details about the new documentary series. However, Dillon Passage (Exotic’s husband) has promised that the second season of Tiger King will tell the story of Exotic’s arrest (and what happened after it). Speaking to Good Morning Britain, he said: “I’ve done a little bit of filming for that [season two].” “I do not know the release date but it’s going to be very interesting because it will tell a little bit of Joe’s arrest and afterwards.” He continued: “I know there’s going to be some phone call recordings of Joe that is going to be in it. There is no filming since he’s incarcerated.”

Will Jeff Lowe feature in Tiger King season two? It is likely that the documentary will take a closer look at Jeff Lowe, whom Tiger King fans will know as the former business partner of Joe Exotic, and his tenure over the exotic cat zoo made famous by the Netflix series. A tenure which, this writer hastens to add, ended last summer when a federal judge ordered the zoo be handed over to Baskin as part of a ruling in a $1 million (£800,000) trademark dispute. It’s worth noting that, as per the BBC’s report, Lowe’s “new park” will become a “private film set for Tiger King related television content for cable and streaming services.” And what about Joe Exotic himself? Well, Exotic failed to receive a pardon from former President Donald Trump, so he is still in prison. As such, it’s unlikely any filming will have taken place with him.

However, as per Passage’s quotes above, documentary-makers have conducted a number of telephone interviews with Exotic – and it stands to reason that these will be featured in the docuseries.

“Joe has called me quite a few times [and] he is absolutely ecstatic about the series and the idea of being famous,” Goode recently told The Los Angeles Times. “He’s absolutely thrilled. I think he is trying to be an advocate for – no surprise – criminal justice reform. He is in a cage and of course he’s gonna say that he now recognises what he did to these animals. “With Joe, we have empathy for him, but at the same time, he’s someone who really knows what to say at the right moment. I take it with a big grain of salt when he says he is now apologetic for keeping animals.”

The first Tiger King series was filmed over five years.

Chaiklin added: “You can hardly talk to him without him mentioning the amount of press he’s getting. He says people are asking to see his Prince Albert and girls are sending him sexy bikini pictures even though he’s gay. He’s over the moon. Having kept in pretty close touch with him while he’s been in a horrible county prison, this has raised his spirits. “Joe definitely did some horrible things to his animals. He was very abusive to them and he shot five tigers, no question about it. But what has happened to him has also been hard.” Will Carole Baskin return for Tiger King season two? Baskin will not be returning for a second series of Netflix’s Tiger King because she feels she was “misled” by Goode and Chaiklin. “They took so many things out of context and allowed people who know nothing about my history or about the relationship that I had with my former husband Don Lewis, just a bunch of animal abusers out there saying things about me that they said for years but nobody ever paid them any attention,” she told Radio Times.

“And then Tiger King gave them a microphone that took it into – I heard something like 64 million people have seen it and they never would have got that kind of attention on their own because people can easily look up [what happened] if they have any interest at all because of the court records and see that most of the stuff they were saying was just untrue.

Baskin added: “The other things that you can’t prove, like we don’t know what happened to my husband, but by virtue of the very fact that the sheriff’s office has always said that I’ve never even been a person of interest in that and yet they were making all kinds of allegations and then just trotting out one animal abuser after another to back up that narrative because that was salacious. “And that, I think, is what enabled them to sell the piece to Netflix for as much as they did.” Is there a trailer for Tiger King season two? We don’t have a trailer for the much-anticipated docuseries just yet, but we’ll be sure to update you as soon as that changes.

When will Tiger King season two be available to stream on Netflix? A release date has yet to be confirmed for the second season of Tiger King. However, James Garretson – the very same businessman who proved instrumental in Exotic’s conviction – has hinted via several Cameo videos that the series is due to drop in 2021. Based on how well the first season performed with viewers, and considering there are a number of Tiger King spin-offs on the way (including an eight-part series starring Nicolas Cage as Exotic), it makes sense that Netflix will want to ride this wave. With this in mind, then, we’re predicting an autumn/winter 2021 release. Perhaps early 2022 at the very latest.

