Well, if you agree, then we’ve got some good news for you. At the end of last year, it was announced that Stephen Graham and Sean Bean would be starring in an upcoming BBC prison drama, called Time. And now, we can confirm that Time will be airing on Sunday nights from the beginning of next month.

The three-part series, which is written by Jimmy McGovern and will also feature Happy Valley’s Siobhan Finneran and The Royle Family’s Sue Johnston, will air weekly on BBC One from Sunday 6 June at 9pm. The full series will also be available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer once the first episode has aired. And as if that news wasn’t exciting enough, we’ve also been treated to the official trailer for the series, which shows Graham and Bean in action as prison officer Eric McNally and inmate Mark Codben respectively.

Throughout the 45-second clip we see Bean’s character dealing with the reality of being in prison for the first time, as he finds himself consumed by guilt for his crime. After a visit from his mother (Johnston) who reminds him he’s in prison “as punishment, not for it,” we follow Codben as he gets to know McNally, his personal officer. “Any problems, you come to me, right?” McNally can be heard saying.

Time: Sean Bean plays Mark Cobden, who is consumed by guilt for his crime.

However, as welcoming as this reception may be, it’s clear that things aren’t going to be easy for Codben behind bars. As the trailer continues, we see him grappling with the realities of prison life, from being attacked by the other inmates to dealing with the psychological impact of being unable to forgive himself. And at the same time, McNally is dealing with problems, too. His son appears to be in prison (although it’s not clear whether he’s in the same one as Cobden) and the inmates McNally looks after seem to have caught wind of this fact – something it seems they plan to use against him, putting his son in grave danger. Indeed, as the show’s official synopsis reads: “When one of the most dangerous inmates identifies his weakness, Eric faces an impossible choice; between his principles and his family.”

If the trailer for Time makes one thing clear, it’s that this show isn’t going to be an easy watch – so stay away if you’re not a big fan of violence. However, if you’re looking for a gripping and fast-paced drama to fill your Sunday nights – and are just as excited as us to see Graham and Bean’s dynamic play out on screen – then Time could be just your cup of tea. The first episode of Time will air on Sunday 6 June at 9pm on BBC One

