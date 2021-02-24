Tina Turner is an icon. The singer’s recording career has spanned an incredible 60 years, with her iconic hits including The Best, River Deep Mountain High and Proud Mary (apologies if that list just made you break out in song). But behind her global success, there is also a difficult story of surviving abuse, losing her son to suicide, a cancer diagnosis and living with depression. Turner recently reflected on all the life lessons she’s learned over the years in her book, Happiness Becomes You. And now, a new documentary will take fans along on her amazing life journey.

Sky Original’s Tina celebrates the legacy of Turner, offering “an intimate portrait of a woman who overcame extreme adversity to define her career, her identity and her legacy on her own terms”. From her early career as the “queen of R&B” to her record-breaking sell-out arena tours of the 80s, Turner draws back the curtain to invite viewers into her private world in a way she has never done before. She reveals her inner-most struggles and shares some of her most personal moments. Watch the trailer for Sky’s Tina documentary

In the teaser trailer, Turner recalls the loss she experienced after her mum died. “I wanted her to come for me and I waited,” she says, “But she never did.” As an exciting montage of Turner’s music career flashes on the screen, she continues to explain: “It was alright, and do you know why? I’m a girl from a cotton field that pulled myself above the destruction and the mistakes, and I’m here for you.” YES TINA! This is exactly the kind of inspirational watch we need in lockdown.

Directed by Oscar-winning directors Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin, Tina is having its world premiere at The Berlin International Film Festival and will soon follow with the UK premiere at Glasgow Film Festival and Irish premiere at the Dublin International Film Festival. Tina will air on Sky Documentaries and Now TV on 28 March. In the meantime, there’s nothing left to do but play her hits at full volume and dance around your living room.

