Kathryn Hahn’s new TV series, Tiny Beautiful Things, is based on the bestselling collection of stories by Cheryl Strayed – and it looks truly excellent.
How do we love thee, Kathryn Hahn? Let us count the ways…
For a long time, this talented actor has been lurking on the sidelines of our favourite films and TV shows, and stealing scenes everywhere she goes: think Parks And Recreation, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, and The Visit, to name but three.
Following her standout turn in Wandavision, though, everything has changed. And now, hot on the heels of The Shrink Next Door and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, comes Tiny Beautiful Things – which honestly already looks like it’s set to become one of this year’s biggest TV series.
Here’s what you need to know, then, about the series.
What’s Tiny Beautiful Things about?
Based on the best-selling collection by Cheryl Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things follows Clare, a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart.
As per the official synopsis: “When we first meet Clare, her marriage to her husband Danny is barely limping along; her teenage daughter, Rae, is pushing her away; and her once-promising writing career is non-existent.
“So when an old writing pal asks her to take over as the advice columnist Dear Sugar, she thinks she has no business giving anyone advice.”
“After reluctantly taking on the mantle of Sugar, Clare’s life unfurls in a complex fabric of memory, exploring her most pivotal moments from childhood through present day, and excavating the beauty, struggle, and humor in her unhealed wounds,” the synopsis continues.
“Through Sugar, Clare forms a salve for her readers – and for herself – to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that our stories can ultimately save us. And, perhaps, bring us back home.”
Who stars in Tiny Beautiful Things?
As well as our beloved Hahn, the series boasts the talents of Sarah Pidgeon, Quentin Plair, and Tanzyn Crawford.
Owen Painter, Merritt Wever, Elizabeth Hinkler, and Michaela Watkins all guest star, too.
When can we watch Tiny Beautiful Things?
Tiny Beautiful Things will stream on 7 April via Hulu in the US, while viewers in the UK can watch it on Disney+ on the same date.
Add that date to your diaries, stat!
Images: Disney/Hulu/Star
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.