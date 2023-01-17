How do we love thee, Kathryn Hahn? Let us count the ways…

For a long time, this talented actor has been lurking on the sidelines of our favourite films and TV shows, and stealing scenes everywhere she goes: think Parks And Recreation, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, and The Visit, to name but three.

Following her standout turn in Wandavision, though, everything has changed. And now, hot on the heels of The Shrink Next Door and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, comes Tiny Beautiful Things – which honestly already looks like it’s set to become one of this year’s biggest TV series.

Here’s what you need to know, then, about the series.

What’s Tiny Beautiful Things about?

Based on the best-selling collection by Cheryl Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things follows Clare, a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart.