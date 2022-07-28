Currently, it is illegal to be gay in over half of the 56 member states of the Commonwealth. Some countries enforce appalling punishments including whipping, life imprisonment and even death. This means some of the competitors at this year’s games live in fear of horrifying brutality while living in the countries they represent.

Tom Daley: Illegal To Be Me, a new BBC documentary film airing next month, will follow the athlete as he visits some of the Commonwealth’s most homophobic countries to uncover the very real danger and discrimination faced by the LGBTQ+ community in these places.

In the film, Daley travels to Pakistan where the maximum penalty for homosexuality is death by stoning and Jamaica where the punishment is 10 years imprisonment with hard labour, talking to top male and female sportspeople facing persecution.