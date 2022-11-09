It seems as if Tom Hardy, best known as one of TV’s resident tough guys, is taking a leaf out of Sir David Attenborough’s book…
From Taboo to Peaky Blinders, Tom Hardy has made a name for himself as the master of the dark, violent and gritty TV drama.
Fans of the Academy Award-nominated actor, though, will also know that he is also a big animal lover; he famously appeared on CBeebies alongside his late and great rescue dog, Woody, and serves as an ambassador for Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.
Hardy also acted as the patron for Expedition 8848, which aimed to educate today’s youth on the effects of climate change and protecting the planet’s future – a subject he has publicly expressed his passion for on numerous occasions.
With all that in mind, then, it makes sense that Hardy is now turning his attention to the world of nature documentaries.
Oh yes, we’re very serious; Hardy will be lending his inimitable voice to Predators, a compelling new TV series that…
Well, it does exactly what it says on the tin.
Check it out:
As per Sky’s synopsis for the documentary, Predators will follow five apex predators as they “face the ultimate test to survive as their rapidly changing world impacts both their own lives and that of the wild kingdoms over which they rule”.
“Those at the top are now being challenged,” it adds. “Territories are being redrawn and new relationships formed. In this ever-shifting landscape, each predator must overcome new challenges and grasp new opportunities.”
Featuring polar bears, wild dogs, puma, brown bears, cheetahs and (of course) the undisputed king of the jungle, the lion, Hardy will narrate the high-stakes drama of their day-to-day lives as they attempt to secure the future for the next generation.
Speaking about the upcoming natural history series, Sky’s director of documentaries and factual, Poppy Dixon, said: “This series celebrates some of the most exhilarating and impressive animals on earth, whilst recognising the impact of climate change on their lives and habitats.
“To bring Predators to life with Hardy, one of the UK’s most gifted and reputable talents, who has a passion for environmental causes, is a great pleasure.”
Predators will air on 11 December via Sky Nature, and it will also be available for streaming via NOW.
Will you be watching?
Images: Getty
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.
