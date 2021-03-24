Starring Chernobyl’s Emily Watson, ITV’s Too Close is gearing up to be one of the best TV series of 2021.
It’s official: this year is fast shaping up to becoming one of the best ever for TV. And, with the promise of ITV’s Too Close on the horizon, things are only going to get better.
Here’s what you need to know about the much-anticipated psychological thriller.
What’s the plot of Too Close?
Dr Emma Robertson is a seasoned forensic psychiatrist and, after years spent working with dangerous criminals, she believes herself to be utterly unshockable.
That is, of course, until she is assigned to work with Connie Mortensen, a woman accused of a heinous crime but who claims she can’t remember a thing.
ITV’s synopsis for the thriller continues: “When Dr Robertson is sent to assess Connie for trial, the two women become dangerously close.
“Connie has a searing insight into Emma’s deepest insecurities and starts to brutally exploit them. Their sessions become a complex psychological game with confusing undercurrents.
“Emma tries to understand Connie and her complicated relationship with her beautiful best friend, Ness Jones, which seems to have made her snap. But as Emma tries to uncover the truth and learn what triggered Connie’s despicable behaviour, it seems that her attempts to see justice done may destroy her instead.”
Is there a trailer for Too Close?
You can watch the tense trailer for ITV’s Too Close – written by author and actor Clara Salaman – below:
Who stars in Too Close?
Chernobyl’s Emily Watson stars as Dr Emma Robertson, while Denise Gough (The Kid Who Would Be King) takes on the role of Connie.
The talented Thalissa Teixeira, who recently starred in Sky’s Two Weeks To Live, will portray Ness Jones.
And this powerhouse trio will be joined by James Sives, Risteárd Cooper, Chizzy Akudolu, Karl Johnson, Eileen Davies, Nina Wadia and Paul Chahidi.
What is Too Close’s release date?
Too Close is set to air on ITV in April 2021.
We’ll let you know just as soon as the exact release date is announced.
Images: ITV
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.