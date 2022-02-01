If there’s one thing we love, it’s a Netflix drama that gets us talking and Top Boy does that – and more. The on the edge-of-your-seat series is led by Ashley Walters (who stars as Dushane Hill) and Kane Robinson (as Gerald Sullivan) but fans have been waiting a long time for the series to return. Nearly three years, to be precise. The third series of the suspenseful drama was released at the end of 2019, and now in 2022, we finally have a confirmed release date for season four and we couldn’t be more excited.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Netflix UK said: “We know you’ve been asking for the Top Boy date for a while now… so we put it on London’s biggest billboard to clear things up once and for all. TOP BOY RETURNS MARCH 18.” The Netflix series – which is a revival of the original Channel 4 show – will see a host of returning characters as well as new faces joining the cast like model and Gurls Talk founder Adwoa Aboah. Here’s everything we know about Top Boy season four.

Ashley Walters stars as Dushane in Top Boy.

What will Top Boy season four be about? The new season of Top Boy will pick up where things left off, but with new series details proving sparse, let’s look back at how season three went down. Spoilers ahead … The biggest plot twist of all came when two supposed drug users Sarah (Isla Jackson-Ritchie) and Lee (Josef Altlin) turned out to be undercover officers investigating Dushane (Walters) and his drug network. With Jamie (Micheal Ward) and Dushane battling it out for the Top Boy title throughout the series, season three ended with Dushane setting Jamie up, which led to Jamie going to prison. In a random turn of events, Dushane offered to supply evidence to get Jamie released – in exchange for Jamie to relinquish the Top Boy title and work for Dushane. But with season three ending on the cliffhanger of whether these two would actually work together, we have no idea how season four will start.

Could Dushane be Top Boy after all? We’re certain this new series will bring all of that into question. As his relationship with Shelley (Simbiatu Ajikawo, also known as Little Simz) also seemed to be changing for the better, we can’t help but think about the current promotional posters for season four. They all read: “Loyalty before everything” – is that a clue? A theme of the new series? A hint at what’s to come?

Kane Robinson stars as Sully in Netflix's Top Boy.

Who will star in Top Boy season four? Walters and Kano will return to the Netflix drama alongside series regulars Micheal Ward, Little Simz and Jasmine Jobson. Other returning cast members include Lisa Dwan, Kadeem Ramsay, Jolade Obasola, Saffron Hocking, Hope Ikpoku and Araloyin Oshunremi.

Simbiatu Ajikawo (Little Simz) stars as Shelley in Top Boy.

Netflix has also confirmed that Top Boy series four will welcome some new faces including fashion model Adwoa Aboah, who will be making her acting debut on the show. Josephine De La Baume (A Very Secret Service), Howard Charles (Shadow And Bone), Erin Kellyman (The Green Knight) and rap and grime artist NoLay (Natalie Athanasiou) will also be newcomers to the series.

What has been said about Top Boy season four? As well as the typical social media hype around the series – like Jasmine Jobson tweeting “I’m Back Baby!!” – fans have been quick to voice their excitement for a brand new season. One Twitter user referred to the series as “one of the greatest shows ever” while many were ecstatic to finally know that the release date is in a matter of weeks. Some were excited to see specific characters return to their screens:

While others were just glad to know it’s coming back:

When and where will Top Boy season four be available to watch? Top Boy season four will consist of eight episodes and is coming to Netflix on 18 March.

