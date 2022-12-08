We’re already overdosing on Christmas films and festive magic, so you better believe we’ll be in the mood for something dark and gritty by the time Boxing Day rolls around this year. Thankfully, Netflix is here to oblige our cravings with an intense new thriller series – one that has been written and executive produced by Bridge Of Spies’ Matt Charman and stars the one and only Charlie Cox, no less. Here’s what you need to know, then, about Treason. What’s the plot of Treason? Described as Bodyguard meets John Le Carre, Treason sees Cox star as MI6 agent Adam Lawrence.

When his mentor is almost killed in a failed assassination plot, Adam is unexpectedly put forward to become the leader of the agency, which sounds like the ultimate career flex to us. As it turns out, though, Adam isn’t the man that everyone thinks he is. Not really. And so, when his incredibly complicated past – involving a (timely) Russian spy, no less – he finds himself caught up in an increasingly tangled web of conspiracy and lies. One that sees him not just implicated as a double agent, but also forces him to question everything and everyone in his life. Watch the trailer for Treason below:

As if all that weren’t enticing enough (and who are you if it isn’t, quite frankly?), Netflix adds: “A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.” Sold, to fans of psychological thrillers everywhere! Who stars in Treason? As well as the inimitable Charlie Cox, this series also boasts the talents of Ciarán Hinds, Olga Kurylenko and Oona Chaplin.

Tracy Ifeachor and Brian Law also star in the (let’s call it what it is) James Bond-style epic. What are people saying about Treason? Speaking to National World earlier this year, Cox said: “I’m doing a show called Treason for Netflix… and it’s a modern-day, MI6 espionage-y spy thriller.” He added: “It’s really fun to be acting on screen in my own accent, which I haven’t done… probably for around 10 years? I can’t remember.” When can we watch Treason? Treason will begin streaming on Netflix on 26 December. Will you be watching?

