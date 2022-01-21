Now, the explosive Trigger Point – which is also produced by Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and starring Life and Trauma actor Adrian Lester – follows McClure’s character, Lana Washington, as she works to keep London safe in the midst of a “terrorist summer campaign” as an experienced bomb disposal operative.

As well as being at the forefront of urgent efforts in the show, McClure shines as a force to be reckoned with in the largely underrepresented world of bomb disposal. The first episode – while the epitome of edge-of-your-seat action – is also an enlightening spin on the usual crime drama series format.

As we sat down to talk all things expo-related – the term used to refer to the ex-military and experienced bomb disposal operative she plays in Trigger Point – McClure admits that she wishes “it wasn’t Zoom”. “[Talking in person] just makes it so much more personable,” she continues.

In addition to being down-to-earth and passionate about the upcoming series, we had to take the chance to ask the acclaimed actor about the challenges of the new role, how it differs from other beloved crime dramas and, in an ideal world, what her ideal acting role would consist of.