Warning: this article contains spoilers for the first episode of ITV’s Trigger Point.

When it comes to high-octane drama, if the names Jed Mercurio and Vicky McClure are involved, it’s safe to say that we’re in for one hell of a ride.

ITV’s Trigger Point premiered last night and as new dramas go, the first episode dug its claws into us with nail-biting, on the edge-of-your-seat action and we’re already buzzing with anticipation for the next instalment.

The series follows Lana Washington (Vicky McClure) and her team of expos (ex-military and experienced bomb disposal operatives) as they try to keep London safe in the midst of a “terrorist summer campaign”.