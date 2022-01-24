ITV’s Trigger Point premiered with a bang last night – here’s the edge-of-your-seat moment that everyone’s talking about
Trigger Point premiered on ITV last night and it’s safe to say that the new series exploded on to our screens in a big way. Here’s what the internet made of that dramatic first episode.
Warning: this article contains spoilers for the first episode of ITV’s Trigger Point.
When it comes to high-octane drama, if the names Jed Mercurio and Vicky McClure are involved, it’s safe to say that we’re in for one hell of a ride.
ITV’s Trigger Point premiered last night and as new dramas go, the first episode dug its claws into us with nail-biting, on the edge-of-your-seat action and we’re already buzzing with anticipation for the next instalment.
The series follows Lana Washington (Vicky McClure) and her team of expos (ex-military and experienced bomb disposal operatives) as they try to keep London safe in the midst of a “terrorist summer campaign”.
As soon as the opening scene appeared on our screens last night, though, we were a solid mix of stress and more stress because we just didn’t know what would come next.
The first episode was primarily set on a council estate as the team learnt of a bomb threat coming from one of the flats. Maybe it was the focus on one setting or the fact that each moment had such palpable tension that it could’ve been sliced up with a knife, but the sense of claustrophobia and close calls ran through the entirety of the episode.
Saying this, though, we just couldn’t tear our eyes away – the marker of any good drama.
Lana and her trusted colleague Joel (Adrian Lester) rescue a mother and daughter, almost trip a wire and rescue a bloodied stranger who has been tied up with a mobile bomb device. Just when you can breathe a sigh of relief – all the bombs are safely detonated after all, right? – the episode wraps up with a mighty big explosion.
While this is a series about bomb disposal operatives, we may have been naïve to think that the team wouldn’t experience any actual explosions in the first episode. Unfortunately, it appears that Joel – having just been in one episode – is already dead and Lana will have to find a way to survive in her job after these traumatic events.
Even Vicky McClure – who we chatted to about her new role – was shocked after that first episode:
Trigger Point probably isn’t the best thing to watch while we’re winding down on a Sunday night but it sure is entertaining:
Rather unexpectedly, light switches have become our new foes:
We were really enjoying the McClure and Lester duo on our screens – all jokes, laughs and making bomb disposal look easy. Until it wasn’t…
While Line Of Duty and Trigger Point can’t be compared, we do enjoy some of the imagined crossover episode scenarios:
How many times did Lana have to yell “Don’t move” for Andy to listen?
Are we still stunned from the last moments of the first episode? Yes, we most certainly are.
Was this the kiss of death? Most likely…
A suspicious-looking van that nobody noticed until the last moments had to mean something, right? Even still, we were left utterly shocked.
The tension that was creeping throughout the episode finally came to a head and it’s safe to say that we all jumped out of our skin.
What an opening episode (even if we are all a little shaken up) – we wonder what’s in store for Lana and the team next week.
Catch up with the first episode of Trigger Point on ITV Hub now. Episodes will be aired weekly on Sundays at 9pm.
Image: ITV