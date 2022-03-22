While there’s no shortage of crime dramas to add to our watch list, there are a select few that cement themselves in our minds as among the very best. Narrowing down the best from the canon of crime-related series is, of course, entirely subjective but we remain confident that The Killing, Line Of Duty, Luther and Mare Of Easttown are some of the greats. And one certain HBO series that we still hail as one of the most thought-provoking is True Detective.

The show premiered back in 2014 and, as an anthology series, each season focuses on a new case, with all new stories and an entirely fresh (and star-studded) ensemble cast. With the third season airing back in 2019, it’s been a while since we’ve seen the gritty series on our screens but it seems as though the streaming gods have finally heard our prayers. That’s right – the fourth season of True Detective is currently in the works.

Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff starred in the most recent series of HBO's True Detective.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the HBO series will be making a comeback but without creator Nic Pizzolatto at the helm. Pizzolatto rose to fame after True Detective’s first season earned 12 Emmy nominations and as an entire franchise, the three seasons have collectively earned more than 20 nominations. In 2020, the showrunner and HBO confirmed that they would “part ways”, but as HBO owns the rights to the crime drama, plans for upcoming series have always been in the pipeline. THR sources have said that HBO have recruited Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid) to pen a script for the new season, which is currently known as True Detective: Night Country.

Rachel McAdams starred in the second series of True Detective in 2015.

Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) is also signed up to executive produce the upcoming series and if season four moves forward (it’s currently in development), López is slated to direct the pilot, as well as serving as an executive producer. Previous seasons have boasted some very familiar faces in the cast and so, we’re on the edge of our seats waiting to hear who will join the cast of this new season. In series one, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson led the cast – and remain executive producers of the show – as Louisiana State police detectives investigating a 17-year-long serial killer rampage. Series two starred Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Vince Vaughn and explored the murder of a corrupt politician. The most recent instalment took place in the Ozarks and starred Mahershala Ali (Swan Song) and Carmen Ejogo (Selma) but focused on a missing children case that left us guessing till the very last moment.

The drama does a stellar job of cementing you right in the middle of harrowing cases and consistently delivers on plotlines, characters and drama, so it’s safe to say we’re excited for the fourth series. While release date and casting announcements aren’t currently known, we’ll be sure to update as soon as we know more. For now, though, why not catch up on True Detective and stream it via NOW TV or Amazon Prime.

