Whether you’re in the mood for a drama, thriller or comedy, there are so many brilliant TV shows coming to Sky and NOW in the new year. Here’s our pick of the best new titles coming in 2023 (and don’t worry, we’ll be sure to keep updating this list as and when more TV series are announced). Happy viewing… The Last Of Us Set some 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed, hard-as-nails smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal) is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone and away to St Mary’s Hospital. Unfortunately, though, there’s a horde of infected zombies in the way – and half of them don’t even need to see the duo to attack. Just like bats, they work on the slightest sound alone, which means that they need to listen out for those tell-tale clicking sounds. Watch the trailer for The Last Of Us below:

A nightmarish horror series? Sure, but one that is rooted in reality and filled with plenty of warmth and heart, too. Just be sure to keep a packet of tissues to hand for those tearjerker moments (and a pillow to hide behind whenever a Clicker appears on screen). The Last Of Us will air exclusively on Sky Atlantic and NOW on 16 January. Succession: Season 4 “In series four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer,” reads a synopsis for the much-anticipated fourth season of Succession. “The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.” Succession: Season 4 will air in spring 2023 on Sky Atlantic and NOW. Romantic Getaway

Allison (Katherine Ryan) and Deacon (Romesh Ranganathan) are desperate for a baby, but they’ve run out of money to fund any more IVF treatment. So, they decide to ‘borrow’ the £50,000 they need from their filthy rich boss, Alfie… and accidentally steal half a million quid in the process. Cue a downward spiral into the criminal underworld of suburban Britain, as the couple, and their plans for their future together, are pushed to the absolute limit. Romantic Getaway will air exclusively on Sky Comedy and NOW in January. Funny Woman Based on Nick Hornby’s book, Funny Woman takes us back in time to the height of the swinging 60s. Barbara Parker (Gemma Arterton) has just been crowned Miss Blackpool – but there’s got to be more to life than being a beauty queen in a seaside town, right? She wants to be… someone.

Gemma Arterton as Barbara Parker in Funny Woman.

After a mishap-fuelled journey to London, she soon finds herself auditioning for a TV comedy show. Will her uncompromising northern wit prove to be the X factor that the show has been missing? Funny Woman will air exclusively on Sky Comedy and NOW in 2023. Django Haunted by the murder of his family eight years earlier, Django (Jake Gyllenhaal) is still looking for his daughter, believing she may have survived. Understandably, then, he is shocked to find her alive and engaged to be married when he arrives in New Babylon, a city of outcasts and full of men and women of all backgrounds, races and creeds.

While it may be a place that welcomes everyone with open arms, Django is ordered to leave by his daughter, as she fears he will put New Babylon in jeopardy if he stays. However, Django, believing the city is in danger, is adamant that he will not lose his daughter twice… Django will air exclusively on Sky Atlantic and NOW in 2023. A Town Called Malice

A Town Called Malice is a neon-drenched 80s thriller.

The Lords, a family of former south London gangsters, have fallen to the bottom of the criminal food chain… and they are extremely unhappy about it. So, when they flee to the Costa del Sol in Spain following a gangland battle, they decide to use it as a golden opportunity to reinvent themselves and recapture their former glory. If only they could stop fighting among themselves, eh? A Town Called Malice will air exclusively on Sky Max and NOW in 2023. Dreamland Set in the sun-drenched British seaside town of Margate, this dark comedy sees pregnant Trish (Freema Agyeman) attempt to ‘manifest’ a baby girl into being by joining forces with her two sisters Clare (Gabby Best) and Leila (Aimee-Ffion Edwards), their mum (Frances Barber) and their nan (Sheila Reid) at a ‘mani-festival’. But when their other sister, Mel (Lily Allen), makes an unexpected reappearance back into their lives, her return threatens to destabilise the entire family. Dreamland will air exclusively on Sky Comedy and NOW in 2023. The Lovers Looking for a fun and sweary enemies-to-lovers story? Meet Janet (Roisin Gallagher), a foul-mouthed Belfast supermarket worker who couldn’t give a shit about anything much at all, especially political broadcaster Seamus (Johnny Flynn). And yet, when Seamus unexpectedly drops into Janet’s world (literally over the wall and into her backyard), they find themselves inextricably drawn to each other… The Lovers will air exclusively on Sky Atlantic and NOW in 2023. Then You Run

Then You Run promises to be an adrenaline-fuelled series.

Then You Run follows a close-knit group of rebellious London teenagers enjoying a getaway in Rotterdam. When the estranged father of Tara (Leah McNamara) is discovered dead, though, they are forced to go on the run across Europe with three kilos of heroin and a host of deadly criminals snapping at their heels. Then You Run will air exclusively on Sky Max and NOW in 2023.

