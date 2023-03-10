15 brilliant TV shows (starring brilliant women) with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

There is so much to watch on TV at the moment – so much, in fact, that it’s becoming increasingly difficult to find the time to watch all the shows that everyone raves about. To help you narrow things down, then, we’ve picked out 15 incredible series for you. Every single one of which, we hasten to add, is a) certified 100% ‘fresh’ on Rotten Tomatoes, and b) available to stream right now, should you so wish. You’re welcome. Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets is a must-watch for any TV obsessive.

Blending the talents of Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Sammi Hanratty, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis, Yellowjackets spins a tale that spans two timelines. The first follows a team of wildly talented high-school girls soccer players as their plane crashes deep in the Ontario wilderness, and the second their adult counterparts as they hesitatingly reveal the brutal truth about their survival 25 years later. It’s dark, it’s brutal, it’s horrifying – and it’s hilarious, too. Plus, there’s a second season on the way, so now is the ideal time to catch up! Yellowjackets is streaming on Prime Video and Paramount+. We Are Lady Parts

We Are Lady Parts is available to watch on All 4 now.

We Are Lady Parts seamlessly blends together four Muslim women’s love affair with punk rock, as seen through the eyes of Amina Hussein (Anjana Vasan), a geeky PhD student who is recruited to be the eponymous band’s unlikely lead guitarist. The result? An anarchic and irreverent musical comedy that absolutely refuses to conform to expectations – and is all the better for it, too. We Are Lady Parts is streaming on All 4. Derry Girls Derry Girls follows Erin (Saoirse Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland) and friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) and Michelle’s tag-along English cousin James, aka ‘The Wee English Fella’ (Dylan Llewellyn), as they go about their lives in Derry, Northern Ireland – which means that, like so many teens in the United Kingdom, they’re growing up against a backdrop of Murder She Wrote, The Cranberries, Doc Martens, bomber jackets, The X Files and Wayne’s World.

You may also like Romantic comedies of 2023: 36 new romcoms to fall in love with this year

Unlike so many teens in the United Kingdom, however, they’re also forced to watch their hometown make the nightly news most evenings, in a time of IRA bombings, armed police in armoured Land Rovers and British Army checkpoints. And you better believe that its warm, funny and honest look at the everyday lives of ordinary people in extraordinary times is a breath of televised fresh air. Derry Girls is streaming on Netflix and All 4. Broad City The cult hit web series Broad City brings us nothing but the highest of high jinks in its tale of Ilana Wexler and Abbi Abrams, two best friends struggling with their low-paying jobs while balancing daily lives in New York City. Broad City is streaming on Prime Video. Insecure

Yvonne Orji and Issa Rae star in the exquisite Insecure.

One of the smartest comedies of the last few years, Insecure – written by and starring Issa Rae – focuses on the life, loves, and choices of protagonist Issa. More important than this, though? It delves deep into her beautiful friendship with BFF Molly (Yvonne Orji). As Victoria Sansui, journalist and podcaster, previously told Stylist: “I think the show is just amazing in how it shows Black women just being Black women, not a version for white eyes. I love the fact that it is wholeheartedly Black – there are no explanations of jokes or issues, if you don’t get it, then you better google it! “It’s just so beautiful to see – it’s pretty weird how excited I get when a new series drops and it really does highlight how rare a show like this is.” Insecure is available to rent on Apple TV+ and Prime Video. Happy Valley

Sarah Lancashire stars as Catherine Cawood in Happy Valley.

The iconic Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) needs no introduction, to be perfectly frank. Resilient, determined, and generally awesome, this grandma and bereaved mother is just doing her day job in West Yorkshire: keeping the bad guys off the street. And she does it so bloody well, doesn’t she? Happy Valley is streaming on BBC iPlayer. Dear White People Based on the acclaimed film of the same name, this award-winning Netflix Original series follows a group of students of colour at Winchester University, a predominantly white Ivy League college.

You may also like Eric: Benedict Cumberbatch’s intense new Netflix thriller sounds like unmissable TV

Superbly navigating some big topics – think microaggressions, misguided activism white privilege, Black beauty, skin colour prejudice, race relations and police brutality – via an absurdist lens, this show manages to explore our so-called ‘post-racial’ with plenty of humour, irony and deftness. No wonder it’s so popular, eh? Dear White People is streaming on Netflix. Downton Abbey

Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern and Michelle Dockery star in Downton Abbey.

Nothing takes the edge off a Sunday evening like the pure escapism of Downton Abbey. The gowns, the houses, the massive sweep of the story arcing through generations of the same family? The endless tragedy? The romance? The endless slew of quips and one-liners from Dame Maggie Smith? The fact that there is a version of the gorgeous instrumental theme-song on Spotify… with lyrics? Oh sure, it’s a bit like a theme park version of history, but the ride is simply charming. Downton Abbey is streaming on ITVX and Netflix. Chewing Gum

Michaela Coel shines in Chewing Gum.

Written by and starring Michaela Coel (hurrah!), Chewing Gum tells the story of Tracey Gordon, a religious, virginal, Beyoncé-obsessed 24-year-old living in Tower Hamlets. Tackling everything from Pentecostals to periods, this brilliantly funny sitcom taps into a feeling we all of us know far too well: that the more we learn about the world, the less we understand. Chewing Gum is streaming on All 4 and Netflix now. Fleabag Does Fleabag need an introduction at this point? The critically acclaimed series offers up a no-holds-barred look at modern womanhood, from the perspective of a complex millennial – and one who relies on the crutch of casual sex to plaster over her blistering grief for the death of her mother and best friend, no less.

You may also like Best romantic TV moments: 13 unexpectedly swoony episodes that live rent-free in our heads forever

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character is rude. She’s “unlikeable”, whatever that means. She rolls her eyes through anal sex, she masturbates to Barack Obama and she smokes cigarette after cigarette. She falls for, quite possibly, the most inappropriate man of all time (hey there, Hot Priest). And she loves and protects her sister with every fibre of her being. This is a love story, sure. It’s just not the love story we’ve all been conditioned to think we want. Fleabag is streaming on BBC iPlayer. Schitt’s Creek

This impossibly feel-good series follows the adventures of the Rose family, who, after going bankrupt, are left with only one asset – the deed to a small town called Schitt’s Creek. Without any friends to turn to, the family abandon their pampered lifestyle and move into the town’s motel. In doing so, they’re forced to reckon with the realities of family, friendship and community for the first time in their lives. And, in the process, they discover more about themselves then they ever believed possible. Warm, funny, and incredibly feel-good stuff. Schitt’s Creek is streaming on Netflix. What We Do In The Shadows

What We Do In The Shadows is one of the BBC’s best ever shows.

A vampire mockumentary? Really? You better believe it, dear reader, because What We Do In The Shadows is an absolute joy to watch. The concept is simple: four vampires – that’s Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin (Mark Proksch) – live with their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) in Staten Island. An unwaveringly loyal human familiar who helps his fanged overlords deal with chain emails, cursed dolls, local elections, and the application process for American citizenship… all while trying to hide the fact that he just so happens to be a vampire-killing descendant of Van Helsing. Darkly excellent and always funny, it also helps that episodes are an oh-so-bingeable 22–30 minutes apiece. What We Do In The Shadows is streaming on BBC iPlayer and Disney+. Dickinson Offering up a very different perspective on Emily Dickinson – who has traditionally been portrayed as a shy New England recluse – Dickinson sees the poet (Hailee Steinfeld) rebelling against the constraints of society, gender and family in a very millennial way. That is to say, by way of parties, clapbacks and a bevy of secret carriage-based rendezvous. Dickinson is streaming on Apple TV+. Starstruck

Starstruck is a true delight.

Written by and starring Edinburgh Comedy Award-winning comedian, writer and actor Rose Matafeo, Starstruck tells the story of Jessie, a millennial woman living in east London juggling two dead-end jobs. However, things get out of control when Jessie finds herself in a rather unusual ‘morning-after-the-night-before’ type situation when she realises that she accidentally slept with a famous film star called Tom (played by Nikesh Patel). As the first episode’s synopsis reads: “A drunken New Year’s Eve hook-up becomes far more complicated for Jessie when she discovers her one night stand is actually a film star. What she thought would become an amusing anecdote soon turns into something else.” Starstruck is streaming on BBC iPlayer. Work In Progress Created by and starring Abby McEnany, this radical take on the trials of being over 45, queer and single has well and truly earned its 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In the very first episode, Abby is sitting in her therapist’s office and explaining that she intends to kill herself in 180 days if life doesn’t get better. “It will hurt some people,” she says, “but … I’m 45. I’m fat. I’m this queer dyke who has seen shit in her life and that is my identity?”

You may also like New TV shows in 2023: why “hopepunk” is this year’s big television trend

What follows is an uncomfortable, relatable, and hilarious series – one which has flown under-the-radar for far too long. Check it out, if only for Abby’s confrontation with the woman she claims “ruined her life”: Saturday Night Live’s Julia Sweeney. Work In Progress is streaming on Prime Video.

Subscribe to Stylist's weekly curation of the best TV, films, documentaries and more, and you'll never wonder ‘What should I watch?’ again Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy