Unsolved Mysteries is back with a third anticipated series set to perplex and shock viewers. Here’s everything you need to know about Volume 3.
True crime fans (read: us) are having a ball right now with the amount of new TV shows and films coming to our screens. You’d think our appetite for the genre would be waning, but as the nights draw in, there’s something about hunkering down to watch some dark and mystifying TV that just seems… right.
And if you’re a fan of the genre, you’ll know that some of the best productions are to be found in the Netflix documentaries section. From the wild to the downright harrowing and perplexing, the streaming platform never fails to deliver docuseries and films that leave us suitably frightened.
One that has consistently been a hit for the platform is Unsolved Mysteries, a remake of the beloved series that first premiered back in the 80s on NBC. If you’ve watched the recent Netflix instalments, though, you’ll know that while the title of the show may seem lighthearted, the reality is far from it.
From inexplicable alien encounters to tsunami spirits in Japan, the previous two seasons have covered it all. And the upcoming episodes are set to leave us with even more questions.
Unsolved Mysteries was originally ordered in January 2019, with the first six episodes, known as volume one, airing in July 2020, before volume two launched in October 2020.
Two years later, the third batch of episodes will be coming to our screens in a special three-week event, bringing us more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances and bizarre paranormal activity. And with a brand new trailer having just dropped, it looks like this series will be even more of a head-scratcher than before.
In it, we hear various people talk about their quest for answers. “What do you think you saw that night?” one man asks, while another woman simply states: “Humans are capable of very vile acts.”
The eerie trailer sheds little light on what really happened, rather it throws up question after question. Watch it for yourself here:
Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3 is from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.
The new series doesn’t follow the regular Netflix immediate drop format. Instead, episodes will be released on three separate days, starting on 18 October:
Week 1 – 18 October
Mystery At Mile Marker 45
Something In The Sky
Body In Bags
Week 2 – 25 October
Death In A Vegas Motel
Paranormal Rangers
What Happened To Josh?
Week 3 – 1 November
Body In The Bay
The Ghost In Apartment 14
Abducted By A Parent
Images: Netflix