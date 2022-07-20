The eye-opening investigation led by Professor Hannah Fry aims to understand why certain parts of the population remain unvaccinated against Covid-19.

Fry is the British mathematician who worked on the data that helped bring the UK out of its first lockdown and now she’s on a mission to look beyond the headlines and find out what the nation really thinks today.

To do this Fry will bring “seven unvaccinated participants together under one roof to unpack the long-held opinions, beliefs and fears that have prevented them from getting the vaccine”. The group will meet leading experts to confront the latest science and explore how misinformation spreads on social media.

Given that it’s such a divisive and complex issue, the show is bound to stir up debate online and in homes around the UK.