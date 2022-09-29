In 1983, Vanessa Williams made history as the first ever Black woman to be crowned Miss America, but her achievement was cruelly overshadowed when nude photos of her were published without her consent. Now the story of the scandal is being adapted for TV - and most importantly, Williams will be working closely with the producers, ensuring that it will be told from her perspective.

At 20 years old, Williams entered the Miss America pageant in the hope that she might earn some money to cover her college tuition at Syracuse University, where she was studying musical theatre. Her ground-breaking victory, however, was initially marred by discrimination and death threats.

Then, 10 months into Williams’ Miss America tenure, nude photos of her that had been taken before her involvement in the competition were published in Penthouse magazine without her permission.