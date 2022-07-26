Just a couple of months ago, we were all refreshing our Twitter timelines and various social media platforms to see how one very specific trial was unfolding in the courtroom. The case wasn’t allowed to be televised, but that didn’t stop us from theorising about the renowned Wagatha Christie trial. The highly public dispute gripped us back in 2019 when it unfolded on social media – lest we forget: “It’s ………Rebekah Vardy’s account.” – and public interest was re-energised with the High Court trial this May.

As keen as we were to lap up the trial firsthand, we had to satisfy our nosey needs via tweets from those closest to the case. But now, we’re set to get a drama that will place us directly in the whole messy affair. Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama is coming to Channel 4 and might just be the courtroom drama we’ve all been waiting for. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Coleen Rooney and Wayne Rooney leave the Royal Courts Of Justice in London in May 2022.

What is Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama going to be about? The two-part series has been described as a “dramatic reconstruction” of the Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney libel court case that gripped the nation this year. As the synopsis reads: “Dubbed the #WagathaChristie case when it first unfolded on social media in 2019, this two-part drama-documentary will recreate the high court defamation case that followed. “Using the real court transcripts verbatim, Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama will bring viewers all of the incredible and unbelievable moments from a case that was not allowed to be televised.”

Rebekah Vardy entering the Royal Courts Of Justice this past May.

Is Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama a drama or a documentary? It’s a bit of both and has been described as a “drama documentary”. It is, of course, based on real events so will use dramatised elements as well as real-life discourse. According to the synopsis, “scenes from the courtroom will be juxtaposed with analysis from the media and on social media, while actors will play the parts of the main protagonists including Rebekah Vardy, Coleen Rooney, Wayne Rooney and Jamie Vardy.” Who will star in Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama? We know that actors will be playing the main roles of Vardy, Rooney and their respective husbands, but as of yet, those roles are yet to be cast.

We’ll be left to wonder for the moment but we will, of course, update you once we know more.

Rebekah Vardy.

What has been said about Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama? Oonagh Kearney, who is directing, said: “This trial utterly captivated the public with its daily feed of entertaining exchanges and jaw-dropping reveals. But behind this, is a story of two women under constant public scrutiny, fighting for their reputations. It’s a privilege to work with Channel 4, writer Chris Atkins and the fantastic Chalkboard team to peel back the layers of this story and reveal the beating hearts within.” Tom Popay, creative director at Chalkboard, who is producing the drama, said: “The #WagathaChristie phenomenon has become one of the most talked about moments in the history of social media. “The court case that followed has captivated the entire nation but very few people actually got to see what happened inside the courtroom. We’re excited to bring the trial to life in such a unique way and we’re hoping we can get to the bottom of how this case fascinated and amazed so many.”

You may also like The real reason why the Wagatha Christie feud has got this far (according to experts)

When and where will Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama be available to watch? While a release date is yet to be confirmed, we know that the two-part series will be available to watch on Channel 4 and All4 once it airs. Watch this space for updates.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy