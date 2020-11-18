We’ve got a bit of a thing for comedian, writer and actor Dawn French right now. Just last month, half the Stylist team related to her discussion around being a “functioning introvert” on the Table Manners podcast. And we’ll all be tuning into her new wholesome Sky film, Roald & Beatrix: The Tail Of The Curious Mouse, which will see French stepping into the shoes of beloved children’s author Beatrix Potter. The star has now just given us another reason to love her this year, with the news that she’s bringing back 90s TV classic, Vicar of Dibley.

Anyone who grew up in the 90s will of course remember the BBC comedy drama, which follows the story of a female vicar who upturns a sleepy Oxfordshire village with her laugh-out-loud humour and progressive thinking. Earlier this year, French briefly reprised her role as the vicar, Geraldine Grainger, as part of the Big Night In fundraiser during the first lockdown. The success of this has inspired the show’s creator, Richard Curtis, to produce three more ten-minute special episodes for Christmas.

Teasing fans about what to expect, the synopsis reads: “During lockdown, post-lockdown and pre-another-lockdown, Geraldine has been writing and delivering monthly sermons to her parishioners via Zoom… when she can make it work.” It continues: “Geraldine will be helped by Hugo Horton (James Fleet) as well some of the local primary school children as the vicar discusses all the important topics, including how it’s never a good idea to let Owen Newitt cut your hair, or make home-made wine. The very dearly departed Alice Tinker is also still an important presence in the village, with some residents still looking for lost buttons and the arrival of decimalisation.”

Dawn French as Geraldine Grainger in Vicar of Dibley during the BBC's Big Night In earlier this year.

French said in a statement: “Back in the do collar, back in Dibley and back on your telly at Xmas. I couldn’t be happier. Bless you.” And Curtis added: “Like every village in the country, there’s been a lot happening in Dibley this year – and Dawn has got a lot to say about it.”

The special episodes will air after repeat showings of classic episodes this Christmas. There will also be a 30-minute compilation episode of all three “lockdown sermons” later on. What a festive treat for fans. And if you just can’t wait, you can catch up with the full Vicar of Dibley boxset on Netflix during lockdown.

