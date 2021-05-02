As previously reported by Stylist, Vigil tells the story of DCI Amy Silva (Jones) and DS Kirsten Longacre (Leslie), who are tasked with investigating a conspiracy “that goes to the very heart of Britain’s national security”.

Vigil: Line Of Duty's Martin Compston stars in the new BBC thriller.

Kicking off with the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board the submarine HMS Vigil, both of which bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services, the series will follow Silva and Longacre as they conduct their investigation on land and at sea. Indeed, in the first trailer for the series released today (2 May), we get a taste of the kind of lengths Jones’ character has to go to as part of the investigation, as she’s dropped on board the submarine at the heart of the mystery.

“We have to send a detective out to look into it,” we hear one of Silva’s colleagues informing her, as shots of the detective readying herself to enter the submarine via helicopter are shown. Elsewhere in the trailer, we get a glimpse at Compston’s role in the series. We don’t know who he’s going to play just yet, but if the creepy close-up shot in the trailer is anything to go by, it’s a far cry from his days as fan-favourite Steve Arnott in Line Of Duty. “There are 20 different ways you could kill Vigil’s crew single-handed,” Compston says amid shots of Jones boarding the submarine.

You may also like Thriller series on Netflix: 13 brilliant and twisted TV thrillers to stream now

And as if that wasn’t sinister enough, as the trailer concludes, we’re treated to a less-than-friendly tagline: “The deeper you go, the darker it gets”. Although we don’t know exactly when Vigil will hit screens, we do know it’s coming sometime later this year, so you won’t have to wait too long to learn more about this exciting new series. For more information on the series, including the full cast list, you can check out Stylist’s guide to everything we know about Vigil so far.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy