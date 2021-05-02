The first trailer for Vigil – the new BBC One series starring Line Of Duty’s Martin Compston and Doctor Foster’s Suranne Jones – is here, and it’s even creepier than expected.
Line Of Duty season six may be coming to an end tonight, but it won’t be long until another brilliant BBC thriller makes it way to our screens.
Vigil – the new series from the makers of Line Of Duty, Bodyguard and The Pembrokeshire Murders – is coming to the channel later this year: and it’s starring none other than Line Of Duty’s Martin Compston alongside Suranne Jones (Doctor Foster, Gentleman Jack) and Rose Leslie (Game Of Thrones, Downton Abbey).
As previously reported by Stylist, Vigil tells the story of DCI Amy Silva (Jones) and DS Kirsten Longacre (Leslie), who are tasked with investigating a conspiracy “that goes to the very heart of Britain’s national security”.
Kicking off with the mysterious disappearance of a Scottish fishing trawler and a death on-board the submarine HMS Vigil, both of which bring the police into conflict with the Navy and British security services, the series will follow Silva and Longacre as they conduct their investigation on land and at sea.
Indeed, in the first trailer for the series released today (2 May), we get a taste of the kind of lengths Jones’ character has to go to as part of the investigation, as she’s dropped on board the submarine at the heart of the mystery.
“We have to send a detective out to look into it,” we hear one of Silva’s colleagues informing her, as shots of the detective readying herself to enter the submarine via helicopter are shown.
Elsewhere in the trailer, we get a glimpse at Compston’s role in the series. We don’t know who he’s going to play just yet, but if the creepy close-up shot in the trailer is anything to go by, it’s a far cry from his days as fan-favourite Steve Arnott in Line Of Duty.
“There are 20 different ways you could kill Vigil’s crew single-handed,” Compston says amid shots of Jones boarding the submarine.
And as if that wasn’t sinister enough, as the trailer concludes, we’re treated to a less-than-friendly tagline: “The deeper you go, the darker it gets”.
Although we don’t know exactly when Vigil will hit screens, we do know it’s coming sometime later this year, so you won’t have to wait too long to learn more about this exciting new series.
For more information on the series, including the full cast list, you can check out Stylist’s guide to everything we know about Vigil so far.
Images: BBC
Lauren Geall
