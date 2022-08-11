Dead women aren’t entertainment: the long overdue shift in abuse narratives

Despite the prevalence of the movement, however, it hasn’t resulted in an even representation of women in big storytelling jobs. Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer, is currently the only woman in charge of any of the five major TV channels in the UK, Baker reminds me. Giving more women top jobs, she believes, is crucial. “Talking about who gets hired as commissioners and directors isn’t very sexy and gets very business-y, but it truly is the key to telling these stories right.” There also has to be a constant consideration of which women get these top jobs. In the news media, white middle-class victims invariably get far more attention – and this is arguably also the case for the stories that make it to the screen.

If there has been a move to get things ‘right’, there’s also a bigger response when people get things ‘wrong’. O’Hara points to the backlash against Sansa’s rape in Game Of Thrones, widely criticised for being unnecessary, and Baker nods to this year’s Love Island. The show received more than 5,000 Ofcom complaints about misogynistic behaviour. Women’s Aid released a damning statement, and ITV bosses said they would consult with the organisation. Thanks to social media, viewers – and campaign groups – have a voice in rejecting lazy and harmful storylines, something that can be particularly important in regards to shows as popular as Love Island, whose young audience has a higher proportion of domestic abuse victims, while also being the least likely to identify with those terms. By not calling out signs of abuse, such as gaslighting, manipulation and possessiveness, on a show about finding love, viewers might assume these are features of a ‘normal’ or ‘healthy’ relationship, stressed Women’s Aid.

There is still undoubtedly work to be done. “The question of violence against women in a broader sense is something Hollywood is still figuring out,” says O’Hara. Baker, too, has noticed that stories of violence against women, even when depicted carefully, are often used as a “starting point to generate a story about a man”. She points to Black Bird on Apple TV+ and Under The Banner Of Heaven, on Disney+ – popular shows which both used either the rape or murder of women as a starting point for a plot ultimately about men.