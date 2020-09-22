It seemed, for one hot Covid minute, as if we wouldn’t be getting any new films or TV shows this year. Thankfully, though, the streaming platforms have come to our rescue time and time again, with new titles dropping on Amazon Prime and Netflix on an almost daily basis. Now, hot on the heels of Hamilton, Disney Plus has unveiled the first trailer for its upcoming Marvel series, Wandavision.

And it feels… well, it feels surprisingly relatable in these strange lockdown times.

I know what you’re thinking: how on earth could a TV series about two married superheroes – in this case, Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – ever feel relatable to us norms? Well, before I get into that, some context: when we last saw them in Avengers: Endgame, Vision was dead and Wanda was still struggling to come to terms with her grief over the loss of her beloved. In this trippy teaser, though, the duo are happily married and living an idyllic sitcom-like life in the suburbs. “This is our home now,” says a smiling Wanda. “I want us to fit in.”

Wandavision: Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) live a seemingly charmed life.

When the pair sit down to dinner with Debra Jo Rupp and Fred Melamed, though, it quickly becomes apparent that this perfect black-and-white world isn’t all it seems. Because, as Wanda and Vision struggle to come up with answers for their nosy neighbours’ invasive questions (“How long have you been married? Why don’t you have any children yet?”), the smiles on their faces fall away. The world around them begins to shift. Things get… Well, they get blurry, for want of a better word. Like an old-fashioned TV that’s stuck between channels.

It isn’t long before Wanda and Vision are busily touring through multiple decades of television, constantly switching through a series of instantly-recognisable outfits and hairstyles from the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s. All grasp on time is lost as they pace the rooms within their home. The days, weeks, months, years seamlessly blur into one. And the couple seemingly only ever spend time with the same few people, including the sinister Kathryn Hahn, over and over again. On top of all that, though, some dark and invisible threat looms over them, making it basically impossible for them to relax and enjoy their brief respite from reality. It doesn’t matter how many bracing walks they take, or rearrange their furniture, or get all dressed up for an evening on the sofa, that unspoken dread is always there, pulsating at the edges. And, like I say, that feels pretty damn relatable right about now. Check it out:

Of course, it’s unlikely that Wanda and Vision are experiencing lockdown-induced cabin fever, although stranger things have happened. However, it’s been predicted that the show’s title is much more than a play on the lovers’ names: instead, it alludes to Wanda’s preferred vision of reality. Because, as we’ve seen in House Of M and other comics, this oh-so-powerful superhero has form when it comes to altering the world around her.

Whatever you think of the concept, there’s no denying that Wandavision feels genuinely exciting and experimental, pushing the boundaries for Marvel in a way we have never seen before. With such critically-acclaimed star power as Olsen, Hahn, Bettany, and Teyonah Parris in the mix, we here at Stylist HQ feel pretty confident predicting that this series is destined for greatness. And that’s in spite of the fact that… nay, actually. It’s especially because of the fact that so many of us have experienced homebound time loops of our very own over the past six months. Anyone else counting down the days, then, until we can sink our teeth into this weird and wonderful show? Disney+ has not yet announced an official release date for Wandavision, but it has been promised for 2020. Will you be watching?

