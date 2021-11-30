In the first series, we follow the band’s adventures through the eyes of Amina Hussain (played by Anjana Vasan) – a geeky microbiology PhD student on the lookout for love. Lady Parts’ fierce and enigmatic frontwoman Saira (Sarah Kameela Impey) sees something in Amina and uses “her desperation to find a husband as leverage, offering to set her up with potential matches if she agreed to join the band,” according to the synopsis. “However, the other members – taxi-driving drummer Ayesha, cartoon-drawing bassist and backing vocalist Bisma and the band’s wheeler-dealer band manager Momtaz – are not convinced she is right for their band.”

Soon, Amina is recruited to be the band’s unlikely lead guitarist but also gets swept up in the band’s “joyful, anarchic energy and punk spirit”. The synopsis continues: “But she’s caught between two different worlds – her more strait-laced uni friends and the band, who urge her to find her voice. Series one ended with the band reuniting on stage, following an exposing interview, for a kick-ass performance. “With the support of her fellow band members, Amina manages to overcome her vomit-inducing stage fright and takes her place on centre stage, where she belongs – much to the delight of their newly found adoring fans.” Since its premiere, We Are Lady Parts has received major critical acclaim. The series won the prestigious 2021 Edinburgh TV Award for Best Comedy Series and Nida Manzoor was recently announced as the recipient of the illustrious 2021 Rose d’Or Emerging Talent Award, while the show also received a nomination for the Rose d’Or Comedy Drama & Sitcom award.

We Are Lady Parts: a second series has just been confirmed of the hit comedy.

Speaking about the upcoming series, Manzoor said: “I feel so incredibly lucky and excited to have the opportunity to make a second series of We Are Lady Parts. I can’t wait to delve back into the world of the band and go deeper into their lives. Expect more high jinks, more music, and more flights of fancy. Sparta!” Fiona McDermott, head of comedy at Channel 4 also said: “We Are Lady Parts is the rallying cry from a fearlessly funny, contemporary and dial-shifting comedy that felt uniquely Channel 4 at its heart. The show deftly took big ideas around identity, representation, gender and creativity and wrapped them up in a truly original and hilarious show full of love, romance and sisterly power. “From one of the most inventive and ambitious writer-directors around, we’re so delighted to be working with Nida, the exceptional cast and team at Working Title Television, NBCUniversal International Studios and our brilliant partners at Peacock to bring this back again.” While the details for the upcoming series are sparse, we’re sure we’ll be reunited with the main cast of season one – Anjana Vasan (who plays Amina Hussain), Sarah Kameela Impey (Saira), Juliette Motamed (Ayesha), Faith Omole (Bisma), Lucie Shorthouse (Momtaz), Zaqi Ismail (Ahsan) and Aiysha Hart (Noor). As we eagerly await more details about a release date – which we’ll be sure to update as soon as we have them – refresh your We Are Lady Parts knowledge by watching the series trailer:

Or relive some of the series’ best moments:

