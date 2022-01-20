And now, WeCrashed – the new Apple TV+ screen adaptation of another hit Wondery podcast – has just released its first eye-opening trailer. In it, we get our first glimpse of Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto as the disgraced couple behind WeWork. It’s safe to say, though, that neither exhibit any feelings related to shame in this trailer. Instead, big god complexes dominate and in the somewhat hilarious opening scene, Leto (who stars as as WeWork founder Adam Neumann) even proclaims: “Let there be light”.

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto star in Apple TV+'s WeCrashed.

“WeWork’s role is to elevate the world’s consciousness,” Hathaway (who stars as Adam’s wife Rebekah Neumann) says to an excited WeWork conference crowd. Coming off of the stage like a popstar, getting helicopter rides and living “the dream” in their private jet, the couple ooze modern glamour. As we get a look at the co-working spaces that propelled their lives, Kyle Marvin (who plays WeWork co-founder Miguel McKelvey) asks Adam: “You know you’re not God, right?” We’re sure this question – and many, many others – will form the basis of the entertainment and disbelief we can expect in this new series. Watch the new trailer here:

So, what is the new Apple TV+ series based on? Well, WeCrashed is the 2020 podcast series about the rise and fall of international co-working space company WeWork. Wondery’s description reads: “The founders of WeWork thought they were on the brink of making history. The company was valued at 47 billion dollars, it was ready for a huge IPO, and its charismatic CEO Adam Neumann thought it was going to change the world. “Adam had a prophet-like vision for WeWork that he sold to some of the world’s savviest investors — but did his vision ever match the company’s reality? “It’s a story of hope and hubris, big money and bigger screwups, and the lengths people will go to chase ‘unicorns.’.”

The WeCrashed TV series will be based on the hit podcast.

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto – both Oscar winners – are leading the cast and will also co-executive produce the eight-part series. The two will star as WeWork founder Neumann and his wife Rebekah in what we’re sure will be a rollercoaster of a drama. The synopsis reads: “Inspired by actual events – and the love story at the centre of it all. WeWork grew from a single co-working space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in just 14 days, it lost $40 billion. What happened?” Lee Eisenberg (Apple’s Little America) and Drew Crevello (The Long Dark) will create the show, while This Is Us duo John Requa and Glenn Ficarra will direct and executive produce.

Basically, we reckon this is going to be well worth the watch, so we cannot wait for its release on 18 March. In the meantime, you can catch up with the WeCrashed podcast series to hear the real tale unfold over on the Wondery website. WeCrashed will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on 18 March.

