During these warm summer evenings, it can be hard to figure out exactly what we feel like watching. One genre that’s fitting of our sunny mood and positively booming at the moment is the romcom. A 90s favourite, the romantic comedy has had a bit of a resurgence of late and we, quite frankly, couldn’t be happier. We’ve had Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty, we’re patiently awaiting the release of Neil Patrick Harris’s Uncoupled and Julia Roberts’ return to the genre in Ticket To Paradise couldn’t come soon enough.

But with the slew of new content turning the genre on its head (for the better, may we add), there’s one new series that’s taking all the classic beloved themes and blending them with action and thriller elements to make one hell of an unmissable series. Wedding Season is set to be Disney+’s first UK original series and will follow two lovers on the run accused of a murder they didn’t commit. Who said a criminal investigation couldn’t lead to a bit of action-packed romance? If it sounds genre-bending, it’s because it is and we can’t wait for it to land on the platform this September. With that, here’s everything you need to know about Wedding Season.

You may also like From Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between to Uncoupled, these are 8 of the most exciting romcoms to add to your watchlist

What is the plot of Wedding Season? As previously mentioned, this series is not just a romcom but an action series and thriller wrapped up in one. According to the synopsis: “The genre-busting series tells the story of Katie and Stefan who fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie already having a fiancé. Two months later at Katie’s wedding, her new husband and his entire family are murdered. The police think Stefan did it. Stefan thinks Katie did it. And no one knows for sure what the truth is. “The series is an action-packed romp across the UK and the US as Katie and Stefan go on the run, all while trying to prove their innocence.”

Wedding Season stars Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea.

Who will star in Wedding Season? Wedding Season stars Rosa Salazar and Gavin Drea as Katie and Stefan respectively. The cast also includes Jade Harrison (The Capture), Jamie Michie (Game Of Thrones), Callie Cooke (Cheaters), Bhav Joshi (The Baby), Ioanna Kimbook (Inside No 9) and Omar Baroud (Baptiste). The series is also penned by screenwriting talent Oliver Lyttelton, who brought us the taboo yet raucous Cheaters on BBC. The series is also directed by George Kane (Crashing).

Wedding Season is coming to Disney+ this September.

Is there a trailer for Wedding Season? There currently isn’t a trailer for Wedding Season but there are some first look images that have just been released. In them, we can already get a sense of the action of the series, with the duo either running from (what we’re guessing to be) trouble or gambling in a casino…

…to gun-wielding, fast cars and wedding dresses.

What a whirlwind this series is shaping up to be, right?

Wedding Season is coming to Disney+ this September.

When and where will Wedding Season be available to stream? The new series will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on Thursday 8 September, which is Disney+ day when a slate of other new content across their marquee brands (Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star) will also be announced.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy