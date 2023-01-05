Putting Netflix’s Wednesday characters through the Myer-Briggs personality test

Are you the sort of person who avidly takes personality quizzes and makes a careful note of the results each time? Have you taken the Myers-Briggs Indicator Test (MBTI)? Maybe more than once, even? And, perhaps most importantly of all, are you obsessed with Netflix’s Wednesday? If you’ve answered with a resounding ‘hell yeah!’ to all of the above, then welcome: you have found yourself exactly where you need to be right now. If you’re a little confused about the MBTI bit, though, worry not: it’s basically a very, very intense series of questions – first published in 1943 by Katharine Cook Briggs and her daughter, Isabel Briggs Myers – that has helped millions of people discover the truth about their personalities. Basically, every single person who takes the MBTI quiz is ascribed a dominant personality quality from each of four key categories (introversion/extraversion, sensing/intuition, thinking/feeling, judging/perceiving). Which means that, yes, there are 16 unique personality types up for grabs.

And, sure, you could take the MBTI quiz yourself in a bid to find out more about who you really are. Of course you could. But, when the sky is grey, the weather absolutely rubbish, and the 24/7 news cycle filled to bursting with seriously bleak stories, there really is nothing better than using it to analyse your favourite Wednesday characters – and maybe (fine, definitely) using the results to figure out whether you yourself are an Enid, a Bianca, a Wednesday, or… Well, or someone entirely different. Ideally not a Tyler.

You may also like Wednesday on Netflix: 21 super sneaky Easter eggs hidden in plain sight

And so, without any further ado, we bring you the truth about where the Nevermore Academy crew really falls on the MBTI scale. Just be warned, though, that spoilers abound for the first season of the Tim Burton-helmed series… Wednesday Addams (INTJ) C’mon, we all know that Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) is the ultimate INTJ personality type. She’s darkly funny and highly independent – sometimes even too independent, which means that her ‘lone wolf’ attitude occasionally rubs people up the wrong way. She’s confident, too, not to mention incredibly self-sufficient – and her inner world is a private, deeply complex one. Despite her undeniable creative streak (hello cello, hello wild dance moves), Wednesday is perhaps best known for being rational and quick-witted, which means she has an unsettling knack for seeing right through phoniness and hypocrisy. And, while she may sometimes wonder whether dealing with other people is even worth the frustration (she often feels as if they can never keep up with her constant analysing of the world around her), she knows the importance of meaningful connection. In fact, she’s brilliant at forging long-lasting friendships with a very select few people – usually outsiders like herself.

So what if she’s a little socially clueless sometimes? And who cares if she’s combative at every given opportunity? Wednesday is a true original, and the world would be a far less interesting place without her in it. No wonder we’re all so obsessed with this Addams legend. Enid Sinclair (ENFJ) Charismatic, authentic, and a passionate advocate for doing what’s right, ENFJ personality types love nothing more than guiding friends and loved ones to grow into their best selves. Sound familiar? Enid demonstrates all of the above traits and then some, gently helping Wednesday to tap into her softer side (think about how she persuaded her new roommate to apologise to Thing), not to mention supporting Wednesday with all her sleuthing. She’s guided by a desire to do what’s right, and proves herself something of a natural born leader – particularly when she assumes command of her boat for The Poe Cup race.

Emma Myers plays Enid in Netflix's Wednesday.

Basically, Enid might look like the bubbly teen werewolf with a gossip blog and pastel-coloured hair, but she’s so much more than that. She’s a devoted altruist, an empathetic commander, and the sort of person who creates bonds that aren’t easily broken. And, while she’s prone to putting herself under an extreme amount of pressure (ENFJs are all about setting themselves unrealistic expectations), she’s absolutely the sort of person we’d all count ourselves lucky to have in our lives. Bianca Barclay (ENTJ) Bianca is a very rare breed indeed, as she’s an ENTJ – one of the rarest personality types, making up just three percent of the population. So, what does this mean for everyone’s favourite fencing siren? Well, it means she’s truly magnetic, and is able to inspire and invigorate others to achieve some seriously lofty goals. She’s ambitious – and impossibly confident with it, too – which means she loves nothing more than rising to a challenge, any challenge, and squashing the competition. Because, yes, Bianca is more than a little ruthless. Some might describe her as cold, even – largely because she has something not unlike a sensitivity deficiency.

Joy Sunday as Bianca in Wednesday.

As such, Bianca finds it hard to respond to the emotions of others (something which she might dismiss as a sign of weakness) – and people find it hard to stand up to her, let alone befriend her. She’s such a force of nature, in fact, that she often knocks others down unintentionally when she starts to really enjoy herself. Thankfully, though, she proves herself an honest and dependable friend when people do break through her steely exterior – although it may take a little sparring first, of course. All hail Bianca and her powerful intellect! Fingers crossed we see more of her and Wednesday’s blossoming friendship in the much-anticipated second season… Xavier Thorpe (ISFP) Flashes of anger aside, Xavier is a seriously sweet, charismatic, and reasonable guy – not to mention a highly proficient artist. He’s the sort of person who selflessly helps others, who leaves plenty of room in his life to embrace the unexpected, and who is driven by curiosity always.

While he’s a very loyal (sometimes to a fault) friend, Xavier – like so many other ISFP types – is the true definition of an introvert, and needs dedicated alone time to recharge his batteries. He also doesn’t respond well to stress, shutting down almost entirely and losing his charm and creativity in the process. Hell, we see this happen on screen when he lashes out at Wednesday after he finds himself imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit. His fluctuating self-esteem means, too, that you never know what you’re going to get with Xavier – and his tender heart is easily broken, as is seen at the Rave’N Dance. All this aside, though, and Xavier is the sort of person you’d want in your corner. Especially if that corner comes with, say, a Pictionary board. Tyler Galpin (ISTP) Ah, the mild-mannered “nice guy” turned malevolent Hyde – Tyler is definitely a tricky one to categorise, even using the MBTI scale. His cool rationalism and spirited curiosity, not to mention his fondness for (coffee) machines, seemingly lands him firmly in the ISTP camp, though.

Think about it: Tyler is an enigma – one who seems loyal and steady, but who is also prone to unpredictable bursts of energy. He’s a rule-breaker, who loves getting his hands dirty and taking risks. And, sure, he has a strong sense of fairness, but he’s more than willing to lash out if people deviate from his strict moral compass.

Tyler (Hunter Doohan) proves himself to be the very worst kind of guy in Wednesday.

As we see in the first half of Wednesday’s run, friendships with ISTPs like Tyler can be incredibly rich and rewarding. They’re thoughtful, creative and open-minded – not to mention incredibly laidback. Their stubborn streaks and penchant for risky behaviour, however, means they sometimes like to escalate conflict and danger for no reason more than… well, just to see what happens. As long as they’re in touch with their emotions and willing to talk over what’s hurting them, ISTPs are great. If, like Tyler, they nurse their hurts and bury their pain, it can have disastrous consequences for everyone around them – particularly as they tend to go all Hyde and lose control of the situation. Marilyn Thornhill (ENFJ) Wait, what do you mean Marilyn – our ever-smiling villain, with killer taste in boots – is the same personality type as Enid? Allow me to explain. Despite her bubbly personality, Nevermore’s only “normie” teacher is a true ENFJ, largely due to her high emotional intelligence and strong feelings of intuition. These skills combined make Marilyn extraordinarily good at reading people and understanding their needs – something which should be one of her best and most positive traits, but which is used for evil by this diabolical mistress of manipulation.

As is demonstrated by her parasitic relationship with Tyler, Marilyn loves to control and manipulate others for her own gain. She’s also willing to do absolutely anything to achieve her end goal of destroying Nevermore – no matter who it might hurt in the process. Of course, it takes a long time for anyone to suss out Marilyn’s plan – she hides her Machiavellian tendencies beneath a veil of natural charm and charisma, after all. Basically, Marilyn is an excellent example of how an ENFJ can skew evil. And she serves as a reminder that there are very few instances of black and white on the morality colour scale: she’s a true shades of grey nightmare. Larissa Weems (ESTJ) As the headmistress of Nevermore, Larissa is always ready to do anything for protect the reputation of the school and her students – but she’s also a representative of tradition and order, utilising her understanding of what is right, wrong and socially acceptable to bring her young charges together. Principled and hard-working, this ESTJ prefers to lead others by example: she’s honest, direct, and seriously organised. Her joy of order, however, can make her seem more than a little inflexible at times – not to mention completely unable to embrace the possibility that, just sometimes, there are two right ways to get things done.

Weems doesn’t enjoy her world order being shaken up by Wednesday and her sleuthing antics, and she is 100% happy to make that fact known. That in itself, though, is a positive: Weems is always consistent and honest about her expectations – and, while she cannot be persuaded by opinion or insight over facts, she’s more than willing to investigate another person’s point of view to gather the evidence needed to make it a reliable source of information. Weems is, essentially, a model citizen. An unyielding one, true, but a dedicated and driven one – and we still can’t believe we won’t get more of her shapeshifting law-and-order tactics in season two. RIP Weems, we barely knew you.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy