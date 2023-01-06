In news that should surprise absolutely no one, Netflix has confirmed that its smash-hit series, Wednesday, will be exclusively returning to the streaming platform with an exciting second season. “Over the past few weeks, I’ve been hunted, haunted, and mimicked millions of times across the internet,” Jenna Ortega’s character intones darkly over a special video teaser. “It’s been pure torture. Thank you.” Check it out:

Following the announcement that a second season of Tim Burton’s show – and plenty more misery – is already in the making, Ortega (as Wednesday) adds: “Honestly, I wish I cared a little more.” “It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” add showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar in a statement. “Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.” So, what can we expect from Wednesday season 2? Let’s dive right in… What is the plot of Wednesday season 2? Little is known about the plot of Wednesday’s second season, although Gough teased a few plot details during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “We wanna sort of explore and sort of complicate all of those relationships [that Wednesday has forged] going forward,” he says. “The school was closed when they left, which gave us the most possibilities for season two, and I think that’s something that we’re excited to explore. For us, the show also is really about this female friendship, with Wednesday and Enid (Emma Myers) really being at the center of that. The fact that they really connected with audiences, it has been really gratifying. So, we’re excited to explore now that Wednesday’s dipped her toe into the friendship pool, what’s that gonna look like? It’s like, she hugged. That was her big arc for the season, right? So it’s like now, we do that.”

Adding that the rest of the Addams family has the potential to take centrestage, Gough added: “Then, the other thing that’s really interesting is to continue to explore the Wednesday-Morticia mother-daughter relationship as well, which now that Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) knows about the power, it has given her sort of an idea of how that’s going to go. “How is their relationship going to evolve?” Will Tim Burton be involved with Wednesday season 2? We don’t know how involved producer-director Tim Burton will be with the second season after helming the first four episodes of the debut season, but we have a feeling he can be tempted back to the fold. Who will star in Wednesday season 2? We know that Jenna Ortega is set to reprise her role as Wednesday Addams, and it seems safe to predict that Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia), Luis Guzmán (Gomez), Emma Myers (Enid), Joy Sunday (Bianca), and Percy Hynes White (Xavier) will join her in the second season, too.

Netflix's Wednesday offers a "modern take" on the iconic character.

Unfortunately, Gwendoline Christie’s character bit the big one in the first season, so we doubt Weems will return. Marilyn Thornill (Christina Ricci) and Tyler (Hunter Doohan) could absolutely be back, though – both antagonists survived the finale, and both have a grudge to settle with Wednesday, too. Plus, there’s the little matter of the menacing person who’s started texting Wednesday. Could it be that a new villain will be added to the fold? Is there a trailer for Wednesday season 2? Not yet, but we will be sure to update you just as soon as we get our hands on one.

When will Wednesday season 2 become available for streaming? Netflix is known for turning things around quickly (just look at Bridgerton!), but we have a feeling we will have to wait until later 2023/early 2024 at least before we get more Wednesday episodes. Woe is us, eh? Thankfully, you can rewatch the first season on Netflix now. And then you can figure out which of the show’s iconic characters you’re most like, too, if the fancy should take you.

