It’s no secret that we’re a society obsessed with wellness. From aromatherapy and yoga retreats to vitamin supplements and chlorophyll water, taking care of ourselves and our wellbeing has become a status symbol akin to a new pair of trainers or branded bag. The only problem? While many of these practices offer real, tangible benefits for our physical and mental health, there are some more bizarre trends that are completely unsubstantiated by science. And while the idea of wanting to keep ourselves well is no bad thing, becoming obsessed with being happy, healthy and strong can sometimes have the opposite effect.

You may also like Netflix just announced 5 brand new TV shows, including an adaption of David Nicholls’ bestselling novel One Day

That’s the crux of a new series from Netflix called Wellmania, which follows the story of Liv – a ‘human tornado’ who throws herself headfirst into the world of wellness after a major health crisis in an attempt to get back to her usual self. Based on Brigid Delaney’s Wellmania: Misadventures In The Search For Wellness, the series sounds like the perfect balance of hilarity and seriousness – and we can’t wait to see it make its way to our screens. For now, however, here’s everything we know about Netflix’s Wellmania so far.

What is Wellmania about?



Wellmania is based on the book of the same name by Brigid Delaney.

According to Deadline, Wellmania’s official synopsis is as follows: “When human tornado Liv has a major health crisis, she is forced to rethink her ‘live fast die young’ attitude. Throwing herself body-first into a wellness journey, she tries everything from the benign to the bizarre in an attempt to get well quick, and reclaim her old life.” It’s a slight deviation from the book the series is based on, which is a non-fiction investigation into the wellness industry and what it means to be ‘well’. Indeed, as the book’s official synopsis reads: “Wellness has become a billion-dollar industry. But what does wellness even mean? Does any of this stuff actually work? Is there any science behind it? Feeling exhausted and a bit stressed and flabby, journalist Brigid Delaney decides to find out – using herself as the guinea pig.

“Starting with a brutal 101-day fast, Brigid tests the things that are meant to make us well – yoga classes, colonics, meditation, Balinese healing, silent retreats and group psychotherapy, and sorts through what works and what is just expensive hype. She asks: what does this obsession say about us? Is total wellness possible, or even desirable? Where’s the fun in it all? And why do you smell so bad when you haven’t eaten in seven days?”

Who stars in Wellmania? Instagram star and comedian Celeste Barber will take on the role of Liv, as well as serving as executive producer. It marks her second Netflix role – she also voiced the character of Kayla the koala in the animated feature Back To The Outback. Additional casting details have yet to be announced – but we’ll update this space when we hear more.

What has been said about Wellmania? Speaking when the series was first announced, Barber said she was “so excited” to get involved with the project. “We’ve been working on it for a while and I’ve been busting to tell everyone about it,” she explained. “I’m drawn to projects that centre around interesting, dynamic and complex lead female characters and that’s exactly what Wellmania is.”

You may also like New on Netflix: 39 truly brilliant original films to watch on the streaming platform

She continued: “I’m stoked to be working with Netflix and tell this Australian story to an international audience, and to also be an executive producer so I can boss people around.” When and where will Wellmania be released? We don’t have a release date just yet, but we do know Wellmania will be an eight-part series for Netflix.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy