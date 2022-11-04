We know, we know: there’s a lot of brilliant TV shows to keep up with at the moment. That being said, though, everyone should have binged their way through the first three seasons of What We Do In The Shadows by this point. Easily one of this writer’s favourite series to date, the vampire mockumentary (which airs in the UK via the BBC) has picked up a bevy of awards and nominations to date, not to mention earned itself an incredible 96% ‘fresh’ rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And it’s no wonder, to be honest; the actors are brilliant, the jokes are laugh-out-loud funny, and the visual effects are… well, they’re pretty damn good, actually. Maybe even Hollywood-level good.

For those who haven’t watched a single episode yet (and who are you, really?), the plot of the show is simple; four vampires – that’s Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry) and Colin (Mark Proksch) – sharing an apartment together in Staten Island are doing their utmost best to keep up with the demands of everyday life. This means that, yeah, they’re regularly confronted by thoroughly modern situations; internet trolls, for example, and ‘curse-laden’ chain emails. The application process for American citizenship, and local elections, and haunted dolls. Office politics. The need, above all else, to feed off the blood of the living without drawing the attention of the NYPD. You know, that sort of thing. Watch the trailer for What We Do In The Shadows: Season 4 below

Thankfully, the quartet has a human familiar on hand to help with all of the above (and more; he is regularly tasked with scrubbing blood from the gothic drapery and taking the rubbish out) in Harvey Guillén’s Guillermo. But, while he remains unwaveringly loyal to his vampiric overlords, Guillermo has been hiding a pretty big secret; he’s a vampire-killing descendant of Van Helsing.

The third season finale, of course, ended on a cliffhanger when Nadja and Guillermo were unexpectedly boxed up and shipped overseas by an anxious Laszlo, who didn’t want to leave the resurrected vampiric baby of the late Colin alone. Considering Nandor had been about to make good on his promise to turn his scene-stealing servant into a vampire himself (and that he has no idea where his faithful companion has gone), you better believe that loyal viewers were left desperate to know what would happen next. Now, finally, we have a release date for the next instalment in the series; What We Do In The Shadows has quietly returned via Disney+ rather than the BBC, with the first two episodes dropping on 2 November. Anyone else suddenly in the mood to sprinkle glitter on their face and body, like Twilight? No? Just us and Nandor, then.

Annoyingly, we don’t yet have an official release date for terrestrial TV traditionalists but it’s usually the case that new episodes of the series don’t tend to cross the pond until two months after the US premiere. With that in mind, we predict that season four of What We Do In The Shadows will land on the BBC in January 2023. And, good news, the show was renewed for a fifth and sixth season earlier this year, with FX announcing the news via Instagram. “Undead and ready to keep this party going. What We Do In The Shadows has been renewed for two more seasons,” read the caption. The first two episodes of What We Do In The Shadows: Season 4 are available to stream on Disney+ now.

