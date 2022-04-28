If you’re an avid documentary watcher – like us – you’ll lap up any informative watch with the speed of an excited child. There’s just something about nestling down to an hour-long docufilm filled with information and personal anecdotes that leaves us feeling more educated on a wealth of different topics. Recently, we’ve lapped up documentaries on everything from colourism to British legal scandals and sexual misconduct allegations against well-known British music figures.

Now, though, Channel 4 is providing us with another documentary, and this time around, it’s set to be intimate, funny and nostalgic – aka everything we love in a show. Where Have All The Lesbians Gone? airs tonight at 10.30pm on Channel 4 and, according to its synopsis, will follow lesbian director Brigid McFall and lesbian photographer Vic Lentaigne as they “create a series of intimate revealing portraits of what it means to be lesbian in 2022.”

Premiering in the middle of Lesbian Visibility Week, the documentary is going to include a variety of different experiences and will discuss lesbian social history in the most informative – and hilarious – of ways. Remember how important that Brookside same-sex kiss was back in 1994? Or how The Killing Of Sister George was so vital for its time in 1968? As well as these lighter television moments, the documentary will also examine what it means to be a lesbian in 2022. Why do some people prefer to refer to themselves as ‘queer’ rather than gay or lesbian? What implications does more modern thinking have for lesbian pop culture and history? These questions and more are set to be explored in this enlightening documentary, along with a range of viewpoints that range from a poet, a dental nurse and a great-grandmother.

More than anything, this documentary will give crucial insight and a platform to an underrepresented group of women in wider media – something we’re totally here for and can’t wait to watch. As well as a recent star-studded film about a lesbian fight club and a small host of some other great shows to watch, lesbian visibility on TV is pretty hard to come by. That’s why we’ll be tuning in tonight. Where Have All The Lesbians Gone? will air tonight on Channel 4 at 10:30pm.

