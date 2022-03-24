There used to be a time when a trip to a shopping centre or a bustling high street wasn’t complete without walking past an Abercrombie & Fitch. We remember fondly staring into the dark abyss of the store, smelling the intoxicatingly sweet fragrance that permeated from it and gawking at the incredibly beautiful staff. The casual clothing store became a hit with our younger selves – we pined after the branded T-shirts and plain jeans in the hopes of embodying the uber-cool person Abercrombie made you think you could be.

Working in the store was a rite of passage that seemed to be reserved only for those among us blessed with model looks. It’s safe to say, though, that the chain store had us all firmly in the grips of a craze that we can only look back on and laugh at. But what happened to the store? Why was everyone who worked there so ‘typically’ beautiful? Why were they selling this sexy ideal to an incredibly young audience?

Abercrombie & Fitch is the focus of Netflix's latest wild documentary.

But where there are questionable practices and the whiff of a scandal, you know that Netflix will soon be on hand with a documentary. Few things are better than one of their truly wild documentaries and this – alongside The Tinder Swindler and recently released Bad Vegan – will surely join those entirely binge-watchable ranks. White Hot: The Rise And Fall Of Abercrombie & Fitch will be released this April and is directed by Alison Klayman (Jagged). According to the synopsis, it’s going to be full of shock revelations. It reads: “Abercrombie & Fitch conquered malls in the late 90s and early 00s with gorgeous models, pulsing dance beats and a fierce scent. “But while the brand was running white hot, its popular “all-American” image began burning out as controversy came to light surrounding its exclusionary marketing and discriminatory hiring.”

White Hot: The Rise And Fall Of Abercrombie & Fitch will lift the lid on their questionable marketing tactics.

The history of the clothing store is a long one, and it hasn’t just risen from the ashes like a consumer-focused phoenix once – it has done so multiple times. Provocative imagery and scantily clad models were used to sell their products – something we all became used to seeing, especially on the coveted mini shopping bags – and sales skyrocketed to a mighty $4.5 billion (£3.4bn) by 2012, according to Business Insider. As well as receiving backlash over a particularly offensive line from Asian American customers, a class-action suit was also brought against the retailer in 2003 over discriminatory hiring practices.

White Hot: The Rise And Fall Of Abercrombie & Fitch is coming to Netflix this April.

While there was a general lack of body diversity and inclusive sizing, the brand really began to lose public interest in the late 2000s. Perhaps it had something to do with CEO Mike Jeffries comments around his vision for the brand. He consistently spoke about sex appeal, and in 2006 said: “That’s why we hire good-looking people in our stores. Because good-looking people attract other good-looking people, and we want to market to cool, good-looking people. We don’t market to anyone other than that.” We’re sure these comments and the depths of the lawsuits will be delved into in more detail – all things we cannot wait to see unfold on the small screen. While further details about the upcoming documentary are being kept somewhat under wraps, we’ll be keeping a close eye out for the trailer as soon as it’s released. We do know that it will be landing on Netflix on 19 April, so set your reminders for then, people. White Hot: The Rise And Fall Of Abercrombie & Fitch will be available to stream on Netflix on 19 April.

