In the world of psychological thrillers, nothing is more fear-inducing than those series and films that dote on themes that ring all too close to reality. It’s part of the reason why we’re so excited for Netflix’s The Kitchen and why ITV’s Our House kept us up at night when it first premiered. Similarly, BBC One’s Chloe and why this upcoming Margaret Atwood adaptation feel more relevant than ever. There’s no denying that the everyday monotony of our lives can lend itself well to forming the basis of an incredibly tense thriller.

This is why we think Prime Video’s latest series, Wilderness, will strike a chord with most – it deals with themes of love, marriage, deceit and supposed “happily-ever-afters”, after all. With Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen confirmed to lead the cast, read on for everything we know about it so far.

A behind-the-scenes shot of Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen from day one on the set of Wilderness.

What is the plot of Wilderness? The new Prime Video series is based on BE Jones’s novel of the same name and focuses on British couple Liv (Coleman) and Will (Jackson-Cohen) who, on the face of it, seem to have it all: a rock-solid marriage; a glamorous new life in New York thousands of miles from their provincial hometown and they’re still young enough to feel like their whole lives are ahead of them. But all that changes when Liv learns about Will’s affair and you just know things are set to head in a Gone Girl-type direction. As the synopsis reads: “Her heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. Revenge is her only option, and when Will proposes a trip around America’s epic National Parks to give their relationship a fresh start, Liv knows just how to get it. “Wilderness is a twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly ‘happily-ever-after’ quickly turns into a living nightmare.”

Jenna Coleman will star as Liv in Prime Video's Wilderness.

Who will star in Wilderness? As previously mentioned, it has just been announced that Jenna Coleman (Victoria, The Serpent) will be leading the cast as Liv. Starring alongside her will be Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Knives Out, The Invisible Man) as Will, the lying husband who may have met his revenge-fuelled match in Liv. Wilderness is produced by Firebird Pictures, written and created by Marnie Dickens, directed and executive produced by So Yong Kim (Lovesong) and executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff and Marnie Dickens. There are currently no other casting announcements but we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen will star as Will in Prime Video's Wilderness.

What has been said about Wilderness? Speaking about taking on her new role in the Prime Video series, Coleman says: “I’m very much looking forward to getting on the road, into the wilderness and the depths beyond. “Working alongside Oliver, we will be exploring the boundaries of a relationship that is tested in unimaginable ways and in the hands of the wonderful So Yong Kim, Marnie Dickens and Liz Kilgarriff at Firebird Pictures. I know this is going to make for an extraordinary trip.”

When and where will Wilderness be available to watch? While we don’t have a confirmed exact release date for the series, we do know that filming for it commences this month in the UK, United States and Canada. It is also set to launch on Prime Video next year in over 240 countries and territories.

