Winter is finally here, and while we’re all set to go on the Christmas TV front, there’s plenty of equally amazing television to look forward to that doesn’t have a trace of turkey or tinsel in sight. We promise. Whether you’re looking for a hit of true crime, a period drama, something to make your insides hurt from laughing too much or even just a great documentary to get stuck into, we’ve got recommendations aplenty to see you from now all the way to early 2022. From further instalments of Queer Eye and Ozark to new hard-hitting dramas like Landscapers, My Name Is Leon and Stay Close, there are so many shows to snuggle down to in your dressing gown. Here’s everything we recommend watching this winter.

You may also like Netflix in November 2021: the best new films and TV shows streaming this autumn

You Don’t Know Me

The BBC sure knows how to do a good novel-to-screen adaptation and this one looks like another fascinating drama to add to the list. Based on Imran Mahmood’s bestselling novel of the same name, You Don’t Know Me follows the story of a young man called Hero, played by The Last Tree’s Samuel Adewunmi. He stands accused of murder, and despite all the evidence pointing towards him, maintains that he is innocent. The BBC synopsis states: “A young man from London stands in court, accused of murder. Despite the overwhelming evidence against him, he swears he’s innocent. But in the end, all that matters is… does the jury believe him?” It’s set to be a thought-provoking (and very tense, by the look of the trailer) take on justice and what innocence looks like. Release date: 5 December via BBC One Landscapers

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star in Landscapers as convicted killers Susan and Christopher Edwards.

The truly perplexing real-life case of Susan and Christopher Edwards will be the premise of Sky’s Landscapers and we honestly can’t wait for this Olivia Colman-led drama to air. Inspired by real events, Landscapers follows Susan and her husband in what Sky describes as “a unique love story involving a seemingly ordinary couple”. The show asks us how they came to kill Susan’s parents, and bury them in the back garden of their Mansfield home, in a crime that remained undiscovered for over a decade. Release date: 7 December via Sky Atlantic and Now. My Name Is Leon

BBC's My Name Is Leon is based off of the best-selling novel by Kit de Waal.

My Name Is Leon is the BBC’s upcoming one-off film special that will follow the moving story of nine-year-old Leon, a mixed-race boy, on his quest to reunite his family after being taken into care. The official synopsis states: “Told through Leon’s eyes, we follow his journey, full of energy and hopefulness despite the hardships he encounters, and witness the touching relationship between him and his foster carer Maureen. With his favourite action figure Sergeant Smith by his side, Leon’s adventure teaches him valuable lessons about himself, the world, love, and what family, in its various guises, really means. “Set against the backdrop of the race riots in the 1980s, this tender and inspiring tale balances gritty realism with charm and gentle humour, exploring the issues of identity and belonging with both urgency and wit.” Release date: 5 December via BBC One Triggerpoint

Trigger Point is ITV's new drama by Jed Mercurio starring Vicky McClure.

Vicky McClure can do no wrong in our eyes and from the looks of her new ITV drama, we’re in for a nail-biting ride. Also starring Adrian Lester (Hustle), Trigger Point turns the spotlight on counter terrorism policing and the work of the Metropolitan Police Bomb Disposal Squad. The series has been added to ITV’s roster of winter content so we can probably expect the drama to air in early 2022. Release date: TBC via ITV And Just Like That



The long-awaited Sex And The City reboot is coming to our screens this December and it’s safe to say that we’re very excited. Once again based in New York City, the 10-episode series will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate the next chapter of their lives. Expect some answers to those burning questions you’ve had and a candid look at how they navigate their life and friendships in their 50s. Release date: 9 December via Sky Comedy and Now The Gilded Age

If you love period dramas, you’re guaranteed to love the latest series offering from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. The Gilded Age is a nine-part series that takes place in New York in the 1880s. It focuses on Marian Brook’s (Gone Hollywood’s Louisa Jacobson) move from rural Pennsylvania to New York City in what was a truly transformative time period: the American Gilded Age. As Marian is exposed to this new way of living, questions swirl around how she will go forward in the world. Will she follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path? Featuring her wealthy aunts, Agnes van Rhijn (played by The Good Fight’s Christine Baranski) and Ada Brook (played by Sex And The City’s Cynthia Nixon), this series will be dramatic look at the super wealthy. Release date: 25 January via Sky Atlantic and Now

The Ipcress File

Joe Cole will star as Harry Palmer in ITV's The Ipcress File

Set against the backdrop of Cold War Europe, The Ipcress File will star as Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders) in the iconic role of Harry Palmer, a British army sergeant who finds himself in a military jail with only one way out: become a spy. Adapted by Oscar nominated and Bafta award-winning screenwriter John Hodge, The Ipcress File is “an enthralling and atmospheric espionage thriller set in Berlin and London in the 1960s.” Release date: TBC via ITV No Return

Sheridan Smith stars in ITV's latest drama, No Return

No Return is another dark and twisty drama coming to ITV this winter. The four-part drama stars Sheridan Smith (Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet of Crisps), Michael Jibson (The Lighthouse) and Louis Ashbourne Serkis (The Kid Who Would Be King) as an unassuming family who find themselves caught up in a “living nightmare” while on holiday in Turkey. The synopsis reads: “An arrest, an expensive and alien legal system, and resistance from fellow holiday makers to come to their aid, leaves the distraught parents fighting for their son’s freedom. With themes of parental love, guilt, grievances and the issues around consent for teenagers, No Return is produced by Nicola Shindler, Richard Fee and series creator and writer Danny Brocklehurst.” Release date: TBC via ITV A Very British Scandal

Claire Foy will take on the role of Margaret, Duchess of Argyll alongside WandaVision and Wimbledon actor Paul Bettany as the Duke of Argyll.

Written by Sarah Phelps (Dublin Murders), A Very British Scandal focuses on the divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, played by Claire Foy and WandaVision actor Paul Bettany, which was one of the most notorious and brutal legal cases of the 20th century. The official synopsis reads: “Famed for her charisma, beauty and style, Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, dominated the front pages as a divorce featuring accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, secret recording, bribery and an explicit polaroid picture all played out in the white-hot glare of the 1960s media. “A Very British Scandal turns this scandal inside out in order to explore the social and political climate of post-war Britain, looking at attitudes towards women, and asking whether institutional misogyny was widespread at the time.” Release date: TBC via BBC One Ozark: season four

Having last graced our screens nearly two years ago, it’s safe to say that we’re eagerly anticipating the fourth season of Netflix’s Ozark. Unfortunately, it will be the last season, but it has been split into two parts. The new season will retain its regular cast and see Emmy award winners Jason Bateman, Laura Linney and Julia Garner all reprise their roles as Marty, Wendy and Ruth. As for the upcoming plotline, it looks as though rivalry, competition and trying to remain alive will be some of the tense focal points. Release date: 21 January via Netflix Queer Eye: season six

The Fab Five are back for season six and we couldn’t be happier to see them back on our screens. This time round, the Emmy award-winning bunch are going to Austin, Texas, where they’ll be working their magic, and from the look of their fabulous Netflix date announcement (see above), it’ll be nothing but good vibes. Release date: 31 December via Netflix Our House

Our House: Martin Compston will star as the "estranged husband" alongside Downton Abbey's Tuppence Middleton.

Adapted from the 2018 international bestselling novel of the same name by Louise Candlish, Our House tells the story of a woman who arrives home one day to find strangers moving into her house. Starring Line Of Duty’s Martin Compston as the “estranged husband”, he will be joined by Tuppence Middleton (Downton Abbey, War And Peace), Rupert Penry-Jones (The Drowning, Whitechapel) and Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You) in the ‘edge-of-your-seat’ series. Release date: TBC via ITV The Bay: Season three

Marsha Thomason will star in the lead role of ITV's The Bay as DS Jenn Townsend

The Bay returns for a third series with Marsha Thomason in the lead role as DS Jenn Townsend. The last season of The Bay averaged 8 million viewers and was ITV’s biggest drama of 2021 in terms of Hub viewing. The synopsis reads: “DS Townsend is immediately thrown in the deep end when a body is found in the Bay on her first day in the job. She must get under the skin of a grieving and complicated family if she has any chance of solving the murder, whilst at the same time proving herself to new colleagues in the MIU.” The Witcher: season two

The Witcher is back for its hotly anticipated second season and it’s been confirmed, after some season one confusion, that all the characters will exist on the same timeline in season two. “Convinced Yennefer’s (Anya Chalotra) life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen,” the synopsis reads. “While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.” Release date: 17 December via Netflix Stay Close

The Good Wife's Cush Jumbo will star in Netflix's latest thriller drama, Stay Close.

Netflix is adapting another twisty Harlan Coben novel and we can expect signature thrills. According to the synopsis: “Stay Close questions how much you really know someone. Four people each conceal dark secrets from those closest to them: Megan (Cush Jumbo), a working mother of three; Ray (Richard Armitage), a once-promising documentary photographer; Broome (James Nesbitt), a detective unable to let go of a missing person’s cold case; and Lorraine (Sarah Parish), an old friend of Megan’s. As the past comes back to haunt them, threatening to ruin their lives and the lives of those around them, what will be their next move?” Release date: 31 December via Netflix Harlem

From writer Tracy Oliver (Girls Trip), comes our new comedy obsession Harlem. Following a group of stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem NYC – the mecca of Black culture in America – we meet Camille, “a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia with extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures, but has a hard time navigating her own love life.” The synopsis adds: “Tye is a successful, queer dating app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability – and romantic partners – at arm’s length; Quinn is a hopeless romantic and trust fund fashion designer who is trying to give back to the world while running a struggling business; Angie is a confident, vibrant, and filter-free singer and actress who also lives rent-free and fabulously with Quinn. Together, they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams.” Release date: 3 December via Amazon Prime Video The Beatles: Get Back

A documentary release that has been hotly anticipated is the three-part The Beatles: Get Back. Produced and directed by Peter Jackson, acclaimed director of the Lord Of The Rings trilogy, Jackson has described the series as a “documentary about a documentary” which will also include original footage and some controversial talking points. Release date: 25 November via Disney Plus With Love

With Love follows the Diaz siblings, Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge (Mark Indelicato).

Gloria Calderón Kellett’s romantic comedy With Love follows the Diaz siblings, Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge (Mark Indelicato), who are on a mission to find love and purpose. In an anthology-like way, the duo cross paths with seemingly unrelated residents during some of the most heightened days of the year — the holidays. Perhaps it could give Love Actually vibes but with five one-hour-long episodes, we’re sure this will be the perfect series for any romantic drama lover. Release date: 17 December via Amazon Prime Video Hawkeye

Disney Plus and Marvel Studios are bringing us an unexpected holiday getaway in “post-blip New York City”. Hawkeye will follow former Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) on a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Is it possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop (played by Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a superhero. As the synopsis reads: “The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton’s past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.” Release date: 24 November via Disney Plus The Girl Before

Jessica Plummer and David Oyelowo in The Girl Before.

BBC’s newest psychological thriller has just been confirmed to be released as part of the channel’s Christmas programming and we cannot wait. Based on the novel of the same name by JP Delaney, the series stars The Morning Show’s Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Selma’s David Oyelowo. The synopsis reads: “The Girl Before tells the story of Jane (played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw), who gets the chance to move into a beautiful, ultra-minimalist house designed by an enigmatic architect (played by David Oyelowo). There’s just one catch: occupants have to abide by his list of exacting rules. “Jane starts to feel the house changing her in unexpected ways, but when she makes the shocking discovery about her predecessor Emma (played by Jessica Plummer), she’s forced to confront unnerving similarities. As the two women’s timelines interweave, Jane begins to question if her fate will be the same as the girl before…” Release date: TBC via BBC One The Tourist

Jamie Dornan stars as "The Man" in BBC One's The Tourist.

The Tourist takes us right into the blistering Australian outback where Jamie Dornan (The Fall) plays as a British man being pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. He eventually wakes hurt in hospital, but somehow alive. The twist? He has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback. As the synopsis says: “Will he unlock the secrets of his identify before those who are trying to kill him catch up with him?” Release date: TBC via BBC One Around The World In 80 Days

The eight-part series stars David Tennant, Ibrahim Koma and Leonie Benesch as Phileas Fogg, Passepartout and Abigail ‘Fix’ Fortescue.

The epic adaptation of Jules Verne’s novel Around the World in 80 Days is coming to BBC One and iPlayer this winter. The eight-part series stars David Tennant as the intrepid explorer Phileas Fogg, Ibrahim Koma (As Far As I Can Walk) as the mercurial Passepartout and Leonie Benesch (Spy City) as young journalist Abigail ‘Fix’ Fortescue. The official synopsis reads: “Following an outrageous bet, Fogg and his valet, Passepartout, take on the legendary challenge of circumnavigating the globe in just 80 days, swiftly joined by aspiring journalist Abigail ‘Fix’ Fortescue, who seizes the chance to report on this extraordinary story.” Release date: TBC via BBC One The Last Duel

From filmmaker Ridley Scott and Disney Plus, The Last Duel is the new thought-provoking historical drama to get stuck into this winter. Set against the brutality of 14th century and based on actual events, the film centres on the accusation by Marguerite de Carrouges (played by Jodie Comer) that she was brutally assaulted by Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), who is the friend of her husband, Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon). As the synopsis reads: “In order to protect his pride and prove his wife’s claim, de Carrouges requests to fight Le Gris to the death. Now, all three lives hang in the balance in this society that holds that the victor of this grisly duel will be determined by God. Moreover, if de Carrouges dies in this fight, Marguerite will be put to death.” Release date: 1 December via Disney Plus

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy