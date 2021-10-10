While we wait patiently for news about Line Of Duty season seven, we have another series to get excited about – courtesy of none other than the show’s star, Vicky McClure. Just weeks after wrapping filming on her new crime series Trigger Point, McClure is taking on a starring role in the new ITV thriller Without Sin, which will see her play a grieving mother who has adopted a “nocturnal existence” as an Uber driver. The series – which has already started filming – is also being co-produced by McClure and her husband Jonny Owen’s new production company Build Your Own Films and written by Frances Poletti.

What is Without Sin about? Without Sin will revolve around the story of Stella Tomlinson (McClure), whose 14-year-old daughter Maisy is found dead at their family home with the “bloodied, hooded figure” of Charles Stone (Johnny Harris) standing over her. Set three years on from Maisy’s death, the Nottingham-based series will follow the grief-stricken Stella as she struggles to navigate the division and loss which has come to dominate her life since her daughter’s death. As the official synopsis reads: “Wracked with guilt and remorse at the events of that night, [Stella] chooses to live a nocturnal existence as an Uber driver. She is estranged from husband Paul, who still lives in the family home. “When contacted by Restorative Justice, and in an attempt to move on, Stella and Paul reunite to listen to a taped recording of Charles, who they believe wants to atone for his sins and apologise for murdering their daughter.”

The synopsis continues: “Following this development, Stella returns to her roots in the Millfields estate. Surrounding herself with the people she trusts and holds dear, her mother Jessie and best friend Remy, she decides to take things with Charles one step further. “Stella agrees to visit the prison alongside a Restorative Justice Mediator and come face-to-face with her daughter’s killer. But nothing could prepare her for what Charles has to say next…”

Who stars in Without Sin?

Vicky McClure and Johnny Harris previously appeared onscreen together in This Is England '86.

We don’t yet have a full cast list for Without Sin, but we do know that McClure will star as Stella, while Johnny Harris (The Salisbury Poisonings) will take on the role of Charles. The pair previously starred together in the drama miniseries This Is England ‘86.

What has been said about Without Sin? McClure took to Twitter to share her excitement about the project when it was first announced, attaching a photo of her in character on set. “We are over the moon to have an incredible cast, wonderful crew, extremely talented new writer in Frances and to film Without Sin in my home town… NOTTINGHAM!” she wrote.

And speaking in a press release for Without Sin on behalf of Build Your Own (BYO) Films, McClure said it was a “dream come true” to be filming in her hometown of Nottingham. “We are absolutely delighted that a hugely successful company such as Left Bank Pictures wanted to work with us, sharing the same beliefs with BYO’s vision to create equality of opportunity,” she said. “I am also thrilled to be working once again with my good friend, and one of the UK’s finest actors, Johnny Harris, along with members of Nottingham’s The Television Workshop.”

When and where will Without Sin be released? We’re yet to get an exact release date for Without Sin, but we do know the drama will film in Nottingham throughout autumn 2021 before being released on ITV sometime next year.

