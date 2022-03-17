Now, we’re getting another meaty new drama and it looks like one we’ll have no problem getting our teeth stuck into. Wolf is set to be BBC One’s major new crime drama and is based on the bestselling Jack Caffery novels by Mo Hayder. Ukweli Roach (The Midwich Cuckoos) has just been cast as the titular detective and with filming having just commenced in Wales, we can’t wait for this adaptation to unfold on the small screen. With that, here’s everything you need to know about Wolf.

You may also like The best British crime dramas to binge-watch across BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and more

What is the plot of Wolf? As previously mentioned, the upcoming six-part series will be based on the novels of Mo Hayder, who rose to prominence within the crime thriller genre for her terrifying tales and shocking twists. It seems like the BBC series will be taking a leaf out of her book and will blend a good old fashioned crime case with parallel storylines of a much more sinister nature. According to the synopsis: “DI Jack Caffery is a young man searching for himself. Obsessed with the neighbour he believes murdered his 10-year-old brother in the 90s, Jack finds himself trying to right the wrongs of others, but at what cost? “In an isolated house in Monmouthshire, the wealthy Anchor-Ferrers family find themselves the victims of a psychopath’s cruel games, trapped and terrorised. When the two narratives collide, it’s a thrilling, nail-biting and deeply disturbing race against time.” With this series being written and adapted by Megan Gallagher (Borderliner, Suspicion), as well as being produced by award-winning Hartswood Films (Sherlock, Dracula) and APC Studios, we know we’re definitely in for a twisted treat of a drama.

Ukweli Roach will lead the cast as DI Jack Caffery in BBC One's Wolf.

Who will star in Wolf? As well as Roach leading the cast as Caffery, the cast of this new drama is jam-packed full of familiar faces. Sacha Dhawan (Doctor Who) will star as Honey and Iwan Rheon (Game Of Thrones) as Molina, forming a pair of mismatched professionals who are forced together on a job. Sian Reese-Williams (Line Of Duty) will star as DI Maia Lincoln, a woman with a case to prove; Juliet Stevenson (Bend It Like Beckham) will star as Matilda Anchor-Ferrers, an intelligent yet neurotic housewife; and Owen Teale (Line Of Duty, Game Of Thrones) will play Oliver Anchor-Ferrers, Matilda’s wealthy and well-connected husband.

Line Of Duty's Sian Reese-Williams will star in the upcoming BBC drama.

What has been said about Wolf? Speaking to BBC about his new role, Roach has said: “I’m honoured to be taking on the role of Jack Caffrey in Wolf. “Megan Gallagher has brought Mo Hayder’s dark storylines into focus in a way that will be challenging, but also every actor’s dream. I can’t wait to bring Jack to life.” Elaine Cameron, executive producer for Hartswood Films, said: “We are delighted to have attracted such an amazing cast into our wonderfully entertaining crime/horror world! It’s a real testament to the originality of Megan’s scripts. I am particularly excited about young actor Ukweli Roach playing the lead role of Jack Caffery – I guarantee once the series goes out he will be a total household name!” Ben Irving, commissioning editor for BBC Drama, also added: “Unsurprisingly, the combination of Megan’s brilliant scripts, Kristoffer Nyholm in the director’s chair, and the world-class creative team at Hartswood and APC, have attracted a phenomenal cast to this gripping and deliciously twisted drama. Mo Hayder’s characters are in safe hands.”

Game Of Thrones' Iwan Rheon will star in BBC One's Wolf.

When and where will Wolf be available to watch? Wolf will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. While we don’t have a confirmed release date just yet, we do know that filming for the series has commenced in Wales. Watch this space for updates.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy