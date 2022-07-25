Buffy The Vampire Slayer fans, we have news for you. No, it’s not a reboot announcement but it could just be that little bit better. Sarah Michelle Gellar – aka Buffy Summers in the nostalgic 90s franchise – is returning to her supernatural roots for a brand new TV series. Gellar is set to star in and executive produce the Paramount+ upcoming original series Wolf Pack, which comes from MTV Entertainment Studios. It’s a Teen Wolf spin-off series and focuses on two teenagers (Armani Jackson and Bella Shepard) whose lives are changed when a wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Sounds sinister already, right?

With that, here’s everything you need to know about Wolf Pack.

What is the plot of Wolf Pack? As previously mentioned, Wolf Pack will focus on a mysterious supernatural creature being awakened after a Californian wildfire spurs it into action. The series is based on a series of books by Edo Van Belkom, which were adapted by Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis. Emmy award-winning Gellar will star as arson investigator Kristin Ramsey, a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire that may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorising Los Angeles.

The news of Sarah Michelle Gellar joining the cast of Wolf Pack was announced at this year's Comic Con in San Diego.

Who will star in Wolf Pack? Gellar is, of course, starring in the new series as a highly regarded arson investigator. The role marks Gellar’s first live-action TV role since she appeared in a cameo role in The Big Bang Theory in 2019. Her last regular role in a live-action series was on CBS comedy The Crazy Ones in 2013-14 so it’s safe to say that fans of Gellar’s are more than a little excited to see her back on our screens. As well as Gellar – who is also executive producing the series – the cast includes Armani Jackson (Honor Society) as Everett, Bella Shepard (The Wilds) as Blake, Chloe Rose Robertson (Wildflower) as Luna and Tyler Lawrence Gray (Our Town) as Harlan. The new series is also being written and executive produced by Jeff Davis and forms just one part of his multi-year deal with MTV Entertainment Studios. Davis is also writing and producing the upcoming Paramount+ original film, Teen Wolf: The Movie.

Bella Shepard will also be starring in Paramount+'s Wolf Pack.

Is there a trailer for Wolf Pack? While there isn’t a trailer for Wolf Pack just yet, the news of Gellar’s casting announcement was made at this year’s San Diego Comic Con, where the new trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie was unveiled. The film is written and produced by Davis, who is also at the helm of Wolf Pack, so if you’re after a taster of what’s to come in the new series, this seriously creepy trailer will give you all of that and more. Watch the trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie here:

When and where will Wolf Pack be available to stream? While a release date is yet to be confirmed, we do know that the new series will be available to stream via Paramount+. If you’re yet to familiarise yourself with the new streaming platform, have a read of what else you can enjoy here. We’ll be sure to update you as soon as hear more about Wolf Pack. Watch this space.

