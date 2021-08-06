Every now and then, a book comes along that burrows under your skin, lays eggs inside your brain, and leaves them there to hatch into dystopian nightmares for years to come. Such was the case with 2002’s Y: The Last Man, which imagines a world in which almost all men perish most gruesomely in a sudden outbreak (albeit with a few notable exceptions). Because, since its initial release, it has since gone on to win three Eisner Awards – not to mention earn itself the enviable status of being one of the most critically acclaimed, bestselling comic book series of the last decade.

Is it any wonder, then, that there’s a new must-watch TV adaptation on the way? What’s the plot of Y: The Last Man? “Based on DC Comics’ acclaimed series by Brian K Vaughan and Pia Guerra, Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event decimates every mammal with a Y chromosome but for one cisgender man and his pet monkey,” explains the official synopsis. “The series follows the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.”

Essentially, we’re looking at a dystopia where women inherit the earth. Which, considering the horrifying alternative (here’s looking at you, The Handmaid’s Tale), we’re kind of into in a big way. Is there a trailer for Y: The Last Man? As shown in the trailer, the fall of man begins on a day much like any other… until every single person with a Y chromosome falls to their ground, blood pooling from their noses and eyes bulging lifelessly in their faces. “Somewhere is the answer to how all of this happened and how we fix it,” says Agent 355. And then, just like that, she encounters Yorick.

Will the “reproductively interesting” last man standing join forces with “hungry, angry, terrified” women survivors to rebuild the world? Watch the full-length trailer for yourself below:

Who stars in Y: The Last Man? Ben Schnetzer leads the cast as Yorrick, while Ashley Romans takes on the role of Agent 355. Olivia Thirlby, meanwhile, will star as Yorick’s sister Hero Brown, and Diane Lane is stepping into the shoes of President Jennifer Brown (who just so happens to be Yorick and Hero’s mother). The series also boasts the talents of Amber Tamblyn, Marianna Phung, Jess Salguiero, Marin Ireland and more. Who is creating Y: The Last Man? Playwright Eliza Clark serves as showrunner, and Louise Friedberg will direct the first two episodes. In fact, the entire first season will be helmed by women directors.

“FX notes that all episodes of season one will be directed by women, while the show’s department heads are also mostly female, including both DPs, the production designer, costume designer, casting director, editors and stunt coordinator,” reports Variety. When can we watch Y: The Last Man? Y: The Last Man is set to stream on Hulu in the US on September 13. A UK release hasn’t yet been confirmed, but we imagine it will be sometime this autumn, too. We genuinely can’t wait.

