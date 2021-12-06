“I’ll remind everyone that even though you’re now hearing the defendant speak, this must not be mistaken for new evidence,” the judge says.

As a demographic, Black men are nine times more likely to be jailed than young white men so it’s refreshing to see Hero be given the opportunity to defend himself in a courtroom.

In those first few minutes of the episode, Hero remains nameless and voiceless, which is arguably a very intentional directorial decision. It reminds us that while this is a fictional case, a BBC drama, a book adaptation, it is very much a reality within the penal system: Black men are continually not listened to or believed.

Ideas and preconceptions are undoubtedly being placed upon Hero and we come to realise that his character is not just speaking to the hearts of the jury, he’s also speaking to a watching audience at home.

Hero explains why he had to fire his barrister; it was so “I could get to do this one last thing – this speech. Because this is the last thing you’ll hear. I could’ve given evidence earlier but my lawyer said ‘don’t do it – bad idea’. And I listened to that.

“The prosecution is telling you: ‘Just look at the evidence’; that why I did or didn’t do this or that doesn’t matter. But you could have all that evidence – you still wouldn’t understand anything about what happened. You need to know that for you to do your job.

“Yes, I knew Jamil but this thing, it’s not about blood on a fingernail – it’s about a murder. And somebody else did it.”