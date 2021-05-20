And that’s not forgetting all the brilliant adaptations that are set to hit screens over the next couple of years, from Sally Rooney’s Conversations With Friends to Kate Atkinson’s Life After Life.

Now, however, we have yet another BBC adaptation to add to the list: You Don’t Know Me, an upcoming drama based on Imran Mahmood’s bestselling novel of the same name. Directed by Sarmad Masud (My Pure Land, Bulletproof) and adapted by Tom Edge (known for his work on The Crown), the four-part series sounds seriously good. Here’s everything we know about You Don’t Know Me so far.

What is You Don’t Know Me about? Bringing his professional experience as a criminal barrister to life, Mahmood’s novel tells the story of a young man called Hero who’s accused of murder, and despite all the evidence pointing towards him, maintains that he is innocent – and is forced to tell his “extraordinary story” to prove everything is not as it seems. “[This story] is about the woman he loves, who got into terrible trouble,” the book’s official synopsis reads. “It’s about how he risked everything to save her.” It continues: “He swears he’s innocent. But in the end, all that matters is this: do you believe him?”

You Don't Know Me by Imran Mahmood.

Who stars in You Don’t Know Me? You Don’t Know Me stars Samuel Adewunmi (The Last Tree) as Hero, alongside newcomer Sophie Wilde as Kyra, the woman who Hero risked everything to save. The series will also feature Bukky Bakray, the actor who recently became the youngest ever winner of the Bafta Rising Star Award at the age of 19. She is known for her starring role in Rocks, which explores the life of young girls in inner-city London.

Other members of the cast include Jean Nsengiyumva (Tomb Raider), Tuwaine Barrett (The Personal History of David Copperfield), Yetunde Oduwole (Carnage) and Nicholas Khan (Transformers: The Last Knight). When and where will You Don’t Know Me be released? Although we don’t have an exact release date for You Don’t Know Me, we do know that it will air sometime later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with the series also airing internationally on Netflix. We’ll update this space with the latest news as we get it, so keep your eyes peeled.

