Joe Goldberg is dead. Or, rather, he’s faked his own death, started a new life in London, and adopted a new persona: Professor Jonathan Moore. This, apparently, is the best way for the murderous psychopath to distance himself from the “messy” events of his past (as in, yes, all the murders that he himself has committed) and win the heart of his latest true love, Marienne (Tati Gabrielle). In the newly released season 4 trailer, however, Marienne isn’t exactly on board with this plan, branding Joe – very fairly, in this writer’s opinion – a murderer. “You’re wrong about me,” he insists. “I’m gonna prove it to you.”

Joe goes on to claim that “heartbreak is always a catalyst for a new path” – and, to be fair, it seems he will be taking on a new role this season: that of the reluctant detective. Oh yes, it seems Joe is not the only killer roaming the streets of London: someone is targeting his new friendship group of “über-wealthy socialites” – and “they’re calling him the ‘eat-the-rich’ killer”. “I ran away from all this. But one of you is watching me. One of you is hiding in plain sight,” intones Joe bitterly, amid a flash of blood and violence. “So… who are you?” Check it out:

So, who is stalking Joe and his friends? Why? And, perhaps most importantly of all, will Joe be able to figure out which of the “most insane, damaged people on earth” has taken an extra-special interest in him, before it’s too late?

“Punishment is important, but what form of punishment is actually effective?

Well, Penn Badgley, who portrays Joe in the series, has already stated that he wants to see his character killed off before the series ends. “Punishment is important, but what form of punishment is actually effective?” he told Vulture last summer. “With Joe, the irony is that death is almost too easy for him,” he continued, adding that torture’s a possibility, but that it comes with its own problems. “He deserves it, but does someone deserve to have to do it?” he said.

Showrunner Sera Gamble, meanwhile, has told EW that there is still time for Joe to redeem himself this season. Apparently. “Four seasons in, we need him to be reasonably self-aware but he obviously has huge blind spots,” she explained. “He keeps finding himself fucking up over and over again, so he will be working very hard to try to redeem himself this season. “That’s part of the fun of the season, is watching him try to be better and try to be kind of heroic in many ways.” Perhaps, then, Joe is destined to die bringing down another murderer and rescuing whoever he’s deemed his latest true love in the process. Only time will tell, we guess… You season 4, part 1 hits Netflix on 9 February.

