Many took to social media to share their excitement at seeing the trio together again, along with pleas to bring the show back.

“For the love, PLEASE bring back this show,” commented one user. “It was one of my faves of ALL TIME! Even my teenager loves it. Last year we watched the whole thing together. So many great life lessons.”

Another shared: “We need to see Betty’s life in London! And Daniel! Where is Alexis!? Hilda!? I love this show!!”

A third commented on the importance of the show. “Ugly Betty was such an important show in my life, given I too was undocumented at one point and was the person in charge of helping my family navigate life in the USA,” they commented. “I miss Ugly Betty so much and am still hoping for an Ugly Betty movie to be made so I can see you three and the rest of the cast in your former roles.”