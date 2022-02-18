Inside the UK’s answer to Selling Sunset: “I’m set to do 3 million in deals this year.”

The show also arrives at a time when we cannot get enough of watching the lives of the wealthy on our screens, with buzzy shows like Succession, White Lotus and Gossip Girl’s revival taking us inside the homes and hotels they occupy. In Mega Mansion Hunters, expect to see glassy exteriors, heated pools, vast manicured lawns and their Lamborghini-driving buyers – and the glamorous agents doing the deals. “We’re selling people a lifestyle,” she says. “They need to be able to imagine themselves there, and we’re a part of creating that environment.”

Making money isn’t a sure thing for any of them though. They work solely on commission so when the buyers aren’t appearing, the atmosphere can grow tense. “It puts you on edge because you don’t get paid until completion, and things could go wrong at any time, even if there is a buyer. I’ve heard stories from Tyron where ridiculous amounts of money have been due and then you lose it at the last minute. You can’t get your hopes up,” she explains.

The hours are also pretty terrible. “I am always working. I say to my clients, if you want to call me at 10pm on a Saturday, then do. Text me whenever. It doesn’t matter.” Isn’t it exhausting? “I give myself a day every once in a while. I’ll turn my phone off about once every three Sundays or something. But otherwise, it consumes my brain.”

For Daniels, this is where the danger of showing luxury on TV lies. “People want to see inside the fantasy, but not the reality behind it,” she explains. “I think this can become a problem when young girls start to believe they need to have all these luxury items to be anything in this life. They don’t need a Chanel bag to make their outfit to look good, it’s ridiculous. It’s important to see the hard work that is behind being able to buy those things.” It’s reassuring, then, to discover that even as an agent who six months into her career doesn’t list anything under £800k, Daniels is still driving her once-mocked Volkswagen. “Why not?” she laughs. “I’m proud of it.”

Images courtesy of Channel 4