Netflix’s Untold is back with four brilliant new documentaries from the world of sport. Untold Volume 2 unfolds as a four-part docu-series – a new film drops each week – with epic stories from the NFL (American football), NBA (basketball), streetball and America’s Cup (sailing).

“These stories aren’t the ones you’ve heard before, even if you think you have,” according to the promo for Volume 2, and if the first of the four docs is anything to go by, it’s going to be another set of wild stories.

What is The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist about?

Manti Te'o in Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist.

First up is the story of all-American football player Manti Te’o. We start at the end of his astounding senior college year on the playing field. The future looks bright for the Hawaii-born player whose life revolves around “faith, family, football”. From the outside he’s college football’s golden boy, but then tragedy strikes when his girlfriend and grandmother die on the same night. Te’o dedicates his season to his lost loved ones, but the incredible story attracts increased scrutiny to his life. Soon his online relationship is under the microscope and what happens next causes a media maelstrom. As the trailer reveals, his ‘girlfriend’ never existed. The film delves into the sophisticated hoax and features in-depth interviews with Manti Te’o and the person who was behind the online identity, Ronaiah ‘Naya’ Tuiasosopo.

An interview the person behind the online identity, Ronaiah ‘Naya’ Tuiasosopo

A statement from Netflix reads about Untold Volume 2 reads: “Premiering weekly, each film kicks off at a pivotal moment and then delves deep into what happened beyond the headlines, as told by those who lived it, to reveal the grit, resilience, heartbreak, triumph, violence, comedy and pathos beneath the sweat.” The other three parts of Untold Volume 2 feature films about a referee behind an NBA gambling scandal, “the rags-to-riches tale of a scrappy company transforming streetball into a phenomenon” and a tale from the world of sailing about the “astonishing Australian upset of the US in the America’s Cup”. The films are directed by Chapman Way, Maclain Way, Ryan Duffy, Tony Vainuku, Kevin Wilson Jr and David Terry Fine.

UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist premieres globally on Netflix on 16 August 2022 with the following films landing 23 August, 30 August and 6 September.

