Since it was announced that a second nationwide lockdown is running from 5 November until 2 December, virtual pub quizzes are making a comeback.

With thousands of people’s celebrations cancelled, Google searches for virtual pub quiz questions, topics and ideas are on the rise as we all scramble for another way to mark occasions.

They’re great for friends trying to organise birthdays in quarantine (the best ones include a dress code and BYOB) and workplaces using them for team building. But the teensy, weensy problem with putting yourself forward to host the next virtual pub quiz is that, well, it’s actually a lot of work.